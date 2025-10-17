CMDA-Delhi Supports Anti-Dumping Duty on Printer Toner Cartridges to Strengthen Domestic Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: CMDA-Delhi (Regd.), the country's only focused imaging association representing manufacturers, marketers, and retailers of ICT-related products, has welcomed the imposition of the Anti-Dumping Duty on complete and semi-complete printer toner cartridges, as per the final finding in DGTR's Anti-Dumping Order No. 6/41/2024-DGTR dated September 26, 2025.

Puneet Singhal, President of CMDA-Delhi (Regd.), emphasized that the move is aimed at supporting indigenous manufacturing, promoting fair competition, and boosting India's potential as a global supplier of printer cartridges. "The anti-dumping duty provides an opportunity for domestic manufacturers to scale operations, stabilize costs, and invest in technology while creating employment and conserving foreign exchange," he said.

Founded in 2002, CMDA-Delhi (Regd.) has a proven track record of representing the imaging industry across India. The association played a key role in reducing VAT on printer cartridges from 12.5% to 5% by contesting the VAT department's decision in court. It has also engaged with major OEMs to address monopolistic practices, parallel import guidelines, and anti-counterfeit measures, ensuring ethical business practices across the sector.

CMDA-Delhi (Regd.) has actively collaborated with the Government e-Marketplace (GEM) since 2016, focusing on streamlining categories including computer printer cartridges. The association has also worked with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on e-commerce policy reforms, regulatory suggestions to the Commerce Ministry and BIS, and initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs.

The newly imposed anti-dumping duty exempts components of printer cartridges, which will allow domestic manufacturers to source components locally and grow production. CMDA-Delhi (Regd.) highlighted that prior to this, the product did not have an assigned HSN code. The association successfully worked with the Ministry to create one and implement a Basic Customs Duty on imported finished products to support domestic assembling and manufacturing.

Expected Benefits of the Anti-Dumping Duty:

* Boost to Domestic Manufacturing: Indian manufacturers can operate at optimal capacity, invest in automation, and reduce import dependence.

* Backward Integration: Component manufacturers, including drums, magnetic rollers, blades, chips, and housings, can resume and scale operations.

* Job Creation: Growth in packaging, tooling, logistics, service networks, and MSMEs will expand employment opportunities.

* Revival of Refilling and Remanufacturing: Prices of finished cartridges will stabilize, making professional refilling and remanufacturing more attractive for technicians and MSMEs.

* Foreign Exchange Savings: Increased domestic production reduces import reliance and conserves forex.

* Exports Potential: Once domestic demand is met, India can supply globally competitive, quality-assured cartridges.

* Higher Government Revenues & Compliance: A stronger domestic base widens the tax net and promotes regulatory adherence.

CMDA-Delhi (Regd.) pointed out that the move mirrors success in India's pharmaceutical and mobile industries, where local production has created global competitiveness despite reliance on imported raw materials or components. With this policy, India's toner cartridge industry is poised to meet domestic demand efficiently and position itself as a reliable global supplier.

About CMDA-Delhi (Regd.):

Registered in 2002, CMDA-Delhi (Regd.) represents partner members nationwide in the manufacturing, marketing, and retailing of ICT products and accessories. The association is actively engaged in ethical business practices, trade dispute resolution, social causes, policy advocacy, and initiatives empowering women entrepreneurs.

