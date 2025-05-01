CMF by Nothing Launches CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 1: CMF, the sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, has today announced four new products - CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus and Buds 2a.

Nothing has continued its strong start to the year, with the Counterpoint Research Q1 2025 India Smartphone Shipment report naming it the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India this quarter, recording an impressive 156% year-on-year growth. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter that Nothing has maintained its position as the fastest-growing brand. With this achievement, Nothing becomes the only brand in the past decade to reach this milestone in the Indian market.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

With a best-in-segment three-camera system, a wonderfully bright display, and a premium design, CMF Phone 2 Pro is the ultimate daily smartphone. Unique, powerful and fun, CMF Phone 2 Pro is primed for capturing life's moments with a joyful, forward-looking beat and refined design.

The slimmest and lightest smartphone Nothing has ever designed. At 7.8 mm, weighing just 185 g, CMF Phone 2 Pro is nearly weightless - 5% thinner than CMF Phone 1. It comes in an elegant body with an aluminum camera surround - evolved from the first-generation design - and features stainless steel screws for an authentic Nothing feel that unveils the craft behind it. Plus, increased water durability with IP54 - CMF Phone 1 was IP52.

CMF Phone 2 Pro comes in four colours: White, Black, Orange and Light Green. Black and Light Green are crafted with a glass-like back that mimics a frosted glass texture and is bordered with a metallic frame. Refined and minimalist, White is worked with a panelled sandstone finish at the back with an authentic feel and haptics. Orange has a metallic sheen and is the boldest option of all. When designing, we've taken care to lend the different iterations a more sophisticated quality, in a considered step up from CMF Phone 1.

CMF Phone 2 Pro features an advanced three-camera system, complete with a 50 MP main camera with the largest sensor in its segment and capturing 64% more light than CMF Phone 1. For faraway scenes, the first-in-segment 50MP telephoto lens offers 2x optical zoom and up to 20x Ultra Zoom. To wrap it up, the 8 MP ultra-wide camera provides an expansive field of view, perfect for everything from landscapes to skylines, while the 16 MP front camera is ready to snap your sharpest selfies.

Now in its 6th generation, the newly upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor packs an 8-core CPU that clocks in speeds of up to 2.5 GHz - ready to live up to the demands of heavy multi-taskers. For cutting-edge performance, with 10% quicker processing and a 5% improvement in graphics when compared to CMF Phone 1. Co-engineered with the state-of-the-art TSMC 4 nm process technology for game-changing power efficiency.

With a 5000 mAh battery that lasts nearly one hour longer than Phone 1, CMF Phone 2 Pro effortlessly powers through two days of use on a single full charge.

Wonderfully bright, highly responsive and the largest display to date in the CMF range and best-in-class in its category. Featuring a 6.77" FHD+ flexible AMOLED display that delivers a stunning 1.07 billion hues - nearly 1 billion more colours than CMF Phone 1. HDR photography takes colouration and vibrancy up a level, while Ultra HDR captures enhance the brightness of highlights by 6 to 8 times, increasing peak brightness to 3000 nits - a 50% higher peak brightness than that of CMF Phone 1.

Switch seamlessly between to-do's and fun with a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate - a 316% uptake compared to CMF Phone 1 - and a 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate.

CMF Phone 2 Pro retains modularity with three new accessories, including Universal Cover, Interchangeable Lenses (Fisheye and Macro), and Wallet/Stand.

CMF Audio

The CMF Buds 2025 lineup ranges across multiple price points, making it accessible to all. From everyday audio needs to immersive sessions and personalised sound, there is a pair of CMF Buds for every need and music profile. Each model balances performance, design, and gives users more control over their listening experience.

CMF Buds 2

Buds 2 is a versatile companion for the everyday, balancing sound, comfort and smart features. Complete with Dirac Opteo™ tuning, 48dB hybrid ANC and Spatial Audio Effect, it refines the listening experience, bringing clearer, more dynamic sound.

CMF Buds 2 Plus

Buds 2 Plus is built for those who demand more, delivering a next-level audio experience. It's equipped with Hi-Res LDAC, hearing compensation and full EQ customisation for a rich, balanced sound tailored to your unique hearing profile.

CMF Buds 2a

Buds 2a is the go-to entry-level option, here to deliver clear sound to all. Encased in a lightweight design, it provides essential, high-quality audio with 42dB ANC, a 12.4 mm bio-fibre driver and deep bass for all-day listening.

Pricing and Availability

* CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available in White, Black, Orange and Light Green colour

* 8+128 GB - INR 17,999 (Including bank or exchange offers)

* 8+256 GB - INR 19,999 (Including bank or exchange offers)

* As a special introductory offer on 5th May, CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available for as low as INR 16,999 for the 8+128 GB variant and INR 18,999 for the 8+256 GB Variant (including all offers)

* Day 1 exchange offer: INR 1,000 exchange bonus and INR 1,000 bank offer (applicable on all leading banks) will be available together on CMF Phone 2 Pro.

* CMF Buds 2a will be available at INR 2,199, CMF Buds 2 at INR 2,699, and CMF Buds 2 Plus at INR 3,299.

* Availability:

* The CMF Phone 2 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and

all leading retail stores starting from May 5, 2025.

* The CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a will be available in India by the end of Q2 2025.

* The CMF Phone 2 Pro accessories to be launched in India soon.

Image/video assets can be found via the CMF Media Kit.

To stay up to date on the latest news announcements, follow CMF by Nothing on Instagram and X.

