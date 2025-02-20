CMOs' Charcha 2025 Delhi Chapter Ignites Marketing Conversations with Industry Leaders

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 20: The Delhi Chapter of CMOs' Charcha 2025, hosted by Adgully, was held last week, bringing together top marketing minds to discuss brand strategy, digital transformation, and consumer engagement.

The event featured insightful discussions among CMOs, industry veterans, and marketing innovators, exploring AI-driven personalization, omnichannel experiences, and data's role in shaping marketing decisions. Bijoya Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Adgully, remarked: "CMOs' Charcha 2025 continues to be a pivotal platform for transformative ideas. The Delhi Chapter showcased the industry's drive for innovation, collaboration, and strategic excellence."

Under the theme "Marketing in the Fast Lane: Turbocharging Brand Success and Beyond," the event highlighted AI's transformative role in marketing. A key panel discussion, 'The Convergence of Creativity and Compliance: AI's Role in Shaping Campaigns,' explored AI's impact on marketing, brand-building, and industry operations. Moderated by Manas Gulati (Co-Founder & CEO, ARM Worldwide), it featured CMOs from Orientbell Tiles, Narayana Health, Luminous Power Technologies, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Paisabazaar, and Housing.com & PropTiger.com. Experts projected India's AI influencer industry to reach Rs16,060 crore by 2030, growing at 50% annually.

A fireside chat on 'Building Agility into Marketing Strategies' featured Rahul Mudgal, Basant Rathore, and Anita Nayyar, who emphasized AI-driven analytics, real-time iteration, and omnichannel marketing for seamless consumer engagement. Discussions highlighted the role of technology in agile marketing, the balance between moment marketing and long-term brand trust, and the evolving nature of content marketing.

A recurring theme was AI's pervasive influence across marketing functions, reshaping customer connections through personalization, data-driven strategies, and automation. Use cases spanned industries: in healthcare, AI is advancing clinical research and diagnostics; in energy, AI supports predictive modeling and enhanced customer support. AI also drives marketing innovations, from consumer behaviour analysis to AI-powered chatbots optimizing campaigns.

Speakers noted AI's ability to uncover unknown insights, aiding risk mitigation and decision-making. Marketers are leveraging AI for modeling, content translation, creative optimization, and media planning, with many adopting AI as a co-pilot for sales and customer service.

Challenges remain, particularly in maintaining brand consistency with AI-generated content. However, AI's potential to enhance consumer engagement--such as a snack brand integrating augmented reality with AI--demonstrates its growing role in marketing strategies.

CMOs' Charcha 2025 reinforced that AI is no longer a peripheral tool but a core component of modern marketing. While ongoing adaptation is necessary, the benefits are driving widespread adoption and innovation, making AI central to the future of brand success.

