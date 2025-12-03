DT
CMSB Hereby Notifies the Appointment of Mr. Mubarak S. as Karnataka State President

ANI
Updated At : 02:20 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi, is pleased to announce the official appointment of Mr. Mubarak S. as the Karnataka State President, CMSB. This appointment has been approved by the National Governing Council in recognition of his dedication, integrity, and sustained commitment to strengthening ethical and responsible media practices in the State of Karnataka.

CMSB, as a national platform committed to the welfare and upliftment of print and electronic media personnel, continues to honour individuals whose work reflects credibility, public responsibility, and humanitarian values. The appointment of Mr. Mubarak S. is aligned with CMSB's mission to promote media welfare, safeguard journalistic rights, and encourage a culture of transparency and accountability across the media sector.

As an organisation guided by constitutional principles and press-freedom values, CMSB consistently engages with journalists, news agencies, media houses, and stakeholders to understand ground realities and address concerns related to media rights, safety, and ethical standards. With this new leadership role, Mr. Mubarak S. will play a key part in furthering CMSB's initiatives throughout Karnataka, fostering cooperation, strengthening media professionalism, and building awareness on media welfare and human rights.

The Council firmly believes that empowering state-level leadership enhances the national vision of creating a responsible, inclusive, and progressive media environment. CMSB extends its congratulations to Mr. Mubarak S. and looks forward to his valuable contribution in advancing the organisation's objectives across the state.

Office of the Chairman,

Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting

New Delhi

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

