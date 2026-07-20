Cnear Renews Partnership with VSCMS Kanpur to Expand Global Career Opportunities for Students

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Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20: Cnear, a career technology and placement automation platform, has renewed its partnership with VSCMS Kanpur, extending the collaboration into its third consecutive year. The renewed association reflects the growing trust between the two organizations and their shared commitment to enhancing student employability through technology-driven placement solutions and international career opportunities.

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The renewal marks another milestone in Cnear's long-term engagement with higher education institutions, reinforcing its focus on helping students gain access to quality employment opportunities through a structured and technology-enabled recruitment ecosystem.

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The partnership renewal was led by Mr. Vikas Mathur, recently appointed as Business Head - North India at Cnear. The agreement was signed on behalf of Cnear by Mr. Mohit Kadayan, Chief Executive Officer, while Dr. Gauri Singh Gaur signed on behalf of VSCMS Kanpur. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Shruti Agarwal, Placement Head, VSCMS Kanpur.

As part of the renewed collaboration, Cnear will deploy its premium placement automation platform at VSCMS Kanpur, enabling students to access a streamlined recruitment process while expanding opportunities with domestic and international employers. The platform is designed to simplify campus placements, strengthen employer engagement, and connect students with a broader network of recruiters across multiple industries and global markets.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikas Mathur, Business Head - North India, Cnear, said:

"Our continued partnership with VSCMS Kanpur reflects the strong trust we have built over the past two years. As we enter the third year of this collaboration, we remain committed to empowering students through technology-driven placements and creating greater access to international career opportunities. We look forward to strengthening the institute's placement ecosystem with our premium automation platform."

Commenting on the partnership renewal, Dr. Shruti Agarwal, Placement Head, VSCMS Kanpur, said:

"We value our continued association with Cnear and the positive impact it has created for our students. The renewal of this partnership will further strengthen our placement initiatives by providing students with access to advanced recruitment technology and a wider range of career opportunities, including international placements."

The renewed collaboration highlights the growing role of technology-enabled campus recruitment and industry-academia partnerships in improving graduate employability. By combining institutional expertise with Cnear's placement automation platform, both organizations aim to deliver a more efficient, transparent, and opportunity-driven recruitment experience for students.

About Cnear

Cnear is a career technology platform focused on transforming campus recruitment through intelligent placement automation. The platform connects educational institutions, recruiters, and students to streamline hiring processes while enabling access to domestic and international employment opportunities. Through its technology-driven ecosystem, Cnear helps institutions improve placement efficiency while creating better career outcomes for students.

Website: https://cnear.in

Media Contact

Mr. Mohit Kadayan

Chief Executive Officer, Cnear

Email: mohit@cnear.in

Website: https://cnear.in

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