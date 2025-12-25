DT
Coaching institute fined Rs 11 lakh for misleading ad on UPSC CSE results

Coaching institute fined Rs 11 lakh for misleading ad on UPSC CSE results

ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 11 lakh on Vision IAS (AjayVision Education Private Limited) for publishing misleading advertisements on its official website concerning the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 and 2023, in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, an official statement said on Thursday.

As per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the institute had advertised claims such as "7 in Top 10 & 79 in Top 100 selections in CSE 2023" and "39 in Top 50 selections in CSE 2022", prominently featuring the names, photographs and ranks of successful candidates.

Upon examination, the CCPA found that while the institute disclosed the specific course opted by Shubham Kumar (AIR 1, UPSC CSE 2020) namely, GS Foundation Batch (Classroom Student), it deliberately concealed information regarding the courses chosen by other successful candidates whose names and photographs were displayed alongside him on the same webpage, it said.

"After a detailed investigation, the CCPA found that the institute claimed 119+ successful candidates in UPSC CSE 2022 and 2023. However, only three candidates had enrolled in foundation courses, while the remaining 116 candidates had opted for services such as Test Series for Preliminary and Mains examinations, Abhyaas tests (one-time tests), and Mock Interview programmes," the statement read.

This deliberate concealment of material information misled aspirants and parents into believing that Vision IAS was responsible for the candidates' success across all stages of the UPSC Civil Services Examination, thereby constituting a misleading advertisement under Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it added.

The Authority further observed that the institute's advertisements on its official website, featuring successful candidates' names and photographs along with tall claims, were misleading. By projecting such claims without proper authorisation or consent from the students, the institute misled prospective aspirants.

Unlike print media, a website is accessible globally and remains available for an extended period. It is also the primary platform through which aspirants, particularly in the digital era, research coaching institutes, evaluate their claims, and make informed choices.

CCPA also noted that Vision IAS had earlier been proceeded against for publishing misleading advertisements. Despite regulatory intervention and caution, the institute continued to make similar claims in its subsequent advertisements, demonstrating a lack of due diligence and regulatory compliance. In view of the recurring nature of the violation, the present instance was treated as a subsequent contravention, warranting the imposition of a higher penalty in the interest of protecting consumers.

The Authority further noted that in highly competitive examinations such as the UPSC Civil Services Examination where lakhs of aspirants invest substantial time, effort, and financial resources such incomplete and selective disclosures mislead students and parents by creating false expectations regarding outcomes and the effectiveness of coaching services.

So far, the CCPA has issued 57 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Penalties amounting to Rs 1,09,60,000 have been imposed on 28 coaching institutes, along with directions to discontinue such misleading claims. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

