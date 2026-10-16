Coal India arm ECL generates Rs 2.21 crore from scrap disposal under Special Campaign 6

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has generated Rs 2.21 crore through scrap disposal under the government's Special Campaign 6, aimed at improving cleanliness, resource utilisation and administrative efficiency.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Coal on Friday, ECL has disposed of 413.5 metric tonnes of scrap against an identified quantity of 850 metric tonnes under the campaign.

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The ministry stated, "The disposal of iron scrap on October 14 generated ₹2,21,31,359, contributing to resource recovery and the productive utilisation of obsolete materials."

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The exercise is part of the government's efforts to dispose of unused materials, free up space and improve administrative efficiency across ministries and public sector undertakings.

Apart from generating revenue through scrap disposal, ECL cleared 62,720 square feet of space against a target of 2,08,052 square feet, achieving around 30 per cent of its target.

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The company also carried out cleanliness activities at 10 identified locations.

On the administrative front, ECL reviewed 647 physical files against a target of 1,200 and disposed of 567 obsolete files against a target of 1,000.

In digital records management, the company reviewed 3,098 electronic files against a target of 3,800, achieving more than 81 per cent of the target.

Of the 3,600 electronic files identified for closure, 2,148 have been closed so far, representing nearly 60 per cent of the target.

According to the ministry, the campaign is aimed at reducing redundant records, optimising office space and improving the use of resources across ECL's establishments.

Special Campaign 6 is part of the government's broader cleanliness and administrative efficiency initiative, involving ministries, departments and public sector organisations. (ANI)

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