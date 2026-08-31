DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Coal India eyes stronger earnings through better realisations, productivity and cost control: Chairman

Coal India eyes stronger earnings through better realisations, productivity and cost control: Chairman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:18 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31 (ANI): Coal India will focus on improving realisations, productivity and cost control to strengthen earnings after its profitability and margins declined in the last financial year, Chairman B Sairam said on Monday.

Advertisement

In his speech at Coal India's 52nd Annual General Meeting, Sairam said the company would focus on improving the quality and sustainability of its earnings.

Advertisement

"Looking ahead, our focus will be on improving the quality and sustainability of earnings. We will continue to work towards improving realisation, enhancing productivity, containing controllable costs and improving asset utilisation," he said.

Advertisement

Realisation refers to the average price the company earns from the coal it sells. Lower average realisation was one of the factors that weighed on Coal India's profitability during FY26.

Coal India's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,68,400 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 1,69,177 crore in the previous year. EBITDA declined to Rs 53,276 crore from Rs 57,139 crore, while profit after tax fell to Rs 31,071 crore from Rs 35,450 crore.

Advertisement

Its EBITDA margin declined to 32 per cent from 34 per cent, while net profit margin fell to 18 per cent from 21 per cent.

"While revenue remained broadly stable, profitability moderated during the year. This was primarily on account of lower average realisation, higher depreciation arising from continued capital investment, and increased contractual and statutory expenses," Sairam said.

The company saw some improvement in the first quarter of the current financial year. Revenue from operations rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 46,255 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 on higher average selling prices, while profit after tax improved marginally to Rs 8,850 crore.

Coal offtake increased 4 per cent during the quarter and rose 18 per cent year-on-year in July. Coal allocated through e-auctions between April and July fetched an average premium of 43 per cent over notified prices.

Sairam said Coal India also expects its investments in mining and new businesses to support earnings as projects gradually become operational.

"As our large portfolio of mining and diversification projects progressively becomes operational, our objective will be to translate these investments into higher productivity, stronger cash generation and sustainable earnings growth," he said.

Outlining the company's future plans, Sairam reiterated Coal India's target of producing around one billion tonnes of coal by FY2030 and 70 million tonnes from underground mines. He also reiterated the target of reaching 9.5 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY2030, while expanding coal evacuation infrastructure and its coal gasification business.

Coal India is the world's largest coal-producing company and accounts for close to three-fourths of India's domestic coal production. Its core operations are being supplemented by investments in renewable energy, coal gasification and critical minerals as the company diversifies beyond coal mining. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts