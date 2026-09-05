DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Coal India output, dispatch set to pick up as monsoon impact eases: Coal Ministry

Coal India output, dispatch set to pick up as monsoon impact eases: Coal Ministry

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:47 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Coal India Ltd’s production and coal movement are expected to gather pace in the coming days as the impact of heavy monsoon rains across its mining regions eases, with daily output already rising sharply, the Ministry of Coal said in a press release on Saturday.

Coal India’s average daily production, which stood at around 1.36 million tonnes (MT) during the first three days of September amid rain-affected conditions, rose to approximately 1.7 MT on September 4, despite only a single day’s respite from rainfall, the ministry said.

Advertisement

The improvement in mine conditions is also supporting overburden removal, an important indicator of future production readiness. Average daily overburden removal rose from 2.5 million cubic metres in the first three days of September to 4.1 million cubic metres on September 4, the ministry added.

Advertisement

Coal India supplied 322.90 MT during April-August of the current fiscal, up 6.7 per cent from 302.60 MT in the corresponding period last year. Supplies in August alone rose 5.5 per cent year-on-year to 60.60 MT, while supplies to the power sector increased 4.5 per cent to 48.46 MT.

The ministry said prolonged rainfall had affected mining conditions, with some coal beds becoming wet and sticky and lower mine horizons getting submerged. With conditions now drying, pumping operations are restoring affected areas, while internal haul roads are being repaired to facilitate coal movement.

Advertisement

Coal India currently has around 76 MT of coal stock at its pitheads, along with 46 MT of ready-to-mine coal exposure, providing a stock cushion as production and dispatch operations normalise, according to the ministry.

Dispatches to the power sector are also showing an improvement. Average daily dispatch stood at around 1.35 MT during the first three days of September and increased to 1.5 MT on September 4.

The ministry said Coal India subsidiaries are also strengthening coal evacuation through road and rail routes. Power plants with Fuel Supply Agreements can lift additional coal, including quantities above their applicable annual contracted quantities, through road mode in addition to existing rail supplies.

With drier conditions reducing mining and safety-related constraints, the ministry expects production, loading and transportation to improve further in the coming days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts