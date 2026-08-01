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Home / Business / Coal India posts record July supplies at 64.19 MT, production rises 8.44%

Coal India posts record July supplies at 64.19 MT, production rises 8.44%

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Coal India Ltd (CIL) recorded its highest-ever coal supply for the month of July, with offtake rising 18.38 per cent year-on-year to 64.19 million tonnes (MT), while coal production increased 8.44 per cent to 50.36 MT, according to the company's press release.

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The company said the July supply was the highest ever for the month in any financial year, surpassing the previous record of 60.5 MT achieved in FY25.

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"Coal India Limited (CIL) recorded a robust operational performance in July FY26-27, registering an 8.44% growth in coal production to 50.36 million tonnes (MT) and an 18.38% increase in coal supplies to 64.19 MT, over the corresponding period last year," the release said.

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CIL said the strong performance followed another record month in June, when it supplied 65.95 MT of coal, the highest-ever supply for June.

As a result, cumulative coal supplies during the April-July period of FY27 rose 6.9 per cent year-on-year to a record 262.04 MT, surpassing the previous high of 259.4 MT recorded during the corresponding period of FY25.

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Highlighting its operational performance during the monsoon, the company said, "Despite the challenges posed by the rains, the company has recorded healthy growth in coal production." It added that it had "sustained strong momentum in coal supplies through a demand-responsive inventory optimization strategy, enabling it to maintain a comfortable balance between production and supplies."

Coal supplies to the power sector, the company's largest consumer segment, rose 18 per cent to 49.77 MT in July from 42.35 MT a year earlier. Supplies to the non-regulated sector increased 21 per cent to 14.42 MT from 11.89 MT during the same period.

The company also reported a 21.11 per cent increase in overburden removal, a key mining activity, to 120.35 million cubic metres during July. On a cumulative basis, overburden removal during April-July stood at 625.02 million cubic metres, up 2.85 per cent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the release added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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