Coal India shares jump 5 per cent in early trade after declaring Q4 results

Coal India Limited (CIL) on Tuesday morning witnessed a 5 per cent rise in its shares after the company reported an 11.1 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of 2025-2026.

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On BSE, the stock rose 4.63 per cent to Rs 473.90, while it jumped 4.72 per cent to Rs 473.90 apiece on NSE.

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The state-owned CIL said on Monday that its consolidated net profit for the March quarter increased by 11.1 per cent to Rs 10,839.18 crore due to increased sales. In the same quarter last year, CIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,751.64 crore.

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The Maharatna company, in its filings to the BSE, stated that its operating revenue increased to Rs 46,490.03 crore from Rs 43,961.56 crore in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's consolidated expenses for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year increased to Rs 37,107.07 crore from Rs 34,999 crore during the same time last year.

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In addition, the company notified exchanges that its board of directors had, among other things, announced a final dividend for the fiscal year 2025–2026 at Rs 5.25 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10, as suggested by the CIL Audit Committee during its meeting.

According to Coal India, shareholder approval at the subsequent AGM is required before the final dividend for FY26 is paid.