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Home / Business / Coal India's monthly coal supply hits record 70.3 million tonnes in October, rises 19%

Coal India's monthly coal supply hits record 70.3 million tonnes in October, rises 19%

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Coal India Limited (CIL) recorded its highest-ever monthly coal supply of 70.3 million tonnes (MT) in October 2026, registering a 19 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, the Ministry of Coal said on Sunday.

The record supply surpassed the previous high of 69.4 MT achieved in March 2026, marking a new milestone for the country's largest coal producer.

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In an official release, the Ministry of Coal said, "During October 2026, CIL achieved a highest-ever total coal supply of 70.3 Million Tonnes (MT) in any month, surpassing the previous record of 69.4 MT achieved in March 2026."

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Coal supply to the power sector also reached an all-time monthly high of 57.1 MT in October, registering a year-on-year increase of 19 per cent.

The previous record for coal supply to power plants stood at 56.5 MT, achieved in May 2024.

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"Coal supply to the power sector also reached a new milestone, with CIL recording its highest-ever monthly supply of 57.1 MT to the power sector," the ministry stated.

Coal production also increased sharply during the month, rising 19 per cent year-on-year to 67.2 MT. This was the highest production recorded by the company for the month of October, surpassing the previous October record of 62.47 MT in 2024.

The company also registered an improvement in coal transportation through railways.

According to the ministry, daily railway rake loading for the power sector reached 310 rakes during October, surpassing the previous record of 302.8 rakes per day achieved in March 2025.

The ministry said the performance reflected the company's efforts to strengthen coal production, transportation and supplies to meet the country's growing energy requirements.

The record performance came as Coal India marked its 51st Foundation Day on November 1, 2026.

Established in 1975, the company has increased its annual coal production from 79 MT in its first year of operations to 768 MT in the financial year 2025-26.

For the current financial year 2026-27, Coal India has been assigned a production target of 815 MT.

The ministry said the company remains focused on increasing domestic coal production and ensuring reliable supplies to support India's energy security. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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