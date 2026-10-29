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Home / Business / Coal India's Q2 net profit rises 57% to Rs 6,547 crore, announces Rs 10.25 dividend

Coal India's Q2 net profit rises 57% to Rs 6,547 crore, announces Rs 10.25 dividend

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ANI
Updated At : 08:27 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Thursday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,547.43 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 4,167.14 crore a year earlier, and announced an interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per share.

According to the company's unaudited consolidated financial results filed with the stock exchanges, revenue from operations increased 21 per cent to Rs 44,178.74 crore from Rs 36,553.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined around 26 per cent from Rs 8,849.81 crore in the April-June quarter.

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Coal India's exchange filing showed that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28 per cent to Rs 11,447 crore from Rs 8,943 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin improved to 26 per cent from 24 per cent.

On the operational front, coal production increased 4 per cent to 151.37 million tonnes from 145.82 million tonnes, while coal offtake rose 12 per cent to 186.34 million tonnes from 166.10 million tonnes.

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For the first half of FY27, consolidated net profit increased 19 per cent to Rs 15,397.24 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 90,433.54 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per equity share for FY27.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th Oct, 2026 has inter alia, declared 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2026-27 @ Rs. 10.25 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10/-," Coal India said in its regulatory filing.

The company has fixed November 4, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders, with dividend payments scheduled on or before November 27, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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