Coal Ministry to release annual mine closure report, sign technical cooperation pact with GIZ

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal is set to release Annual Report on Mine Closure (AAROH) and sign an Implementation Agreement with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to boost the coal industry, as per a statement by the Ministry of Coal on July 22.

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Mine closure is a crucial phase of the mining lifecycle, involving ecological restoration, land reclamation and the productive reuse of post-mining sites to generate community and economic benefits, it added.

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Hence, the Ministry of Coal has developed several frameworks in recent years -- including the RECLAIM Framework for community engagement, the L.I.V.E.S. Framework for sustainable mine closure and repurposing, and SUVIKALP, an interactive decision-support tool to evaluate mine repurposing options.

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"Ministry of Coal is set to release 'AAROH - Annual Report on Mine Closure' in New Delhi on 22nd July 2026," it noted.

With these initiatives, the government aims to promote scientific mine closure, stakeholder participation and sustainable land-use planning across coalfields.

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"For the first time since independence, 42 coal mines have been scientifically closed, in accordance with approved mine closure plans. The report presents the transformative journey of these closed mines, showcasing how scientific reclamation, ecological restoration, sustainable post-mining land utilisation, and community-centric interventions have enabled the productive reuse of former mining areas," the release said.

According to the release, the programme will showcase field-level innovations in mine reclamation, ecological restoration and community-focused rehabilitation.

Further, an accompanying exhibition will highlight initiatives by Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries, NLC India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), NTPC and private mining organisations.

"The Ministry of Coal will sign an Implementation Agreement with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to foster technical cooperation on 'to-be closed coal mines," it said.

As per the release, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA), Hindalco Industries Limited and Rajdhani Universal Fabrics Private Limited will sign tripartite Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to establish vocational training facilities under the Revised Jharia Master Plan. (ANI)

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