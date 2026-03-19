icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Coal paying important role in India's energy security amid West Asia crisis

Coal paying important role in India's energy security amid West Asia crisis

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): At a time when the ongoing energy uncertainties in West Asia are raising concerns over global fuel supplies, coal continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding India's energy security, ensuring uninterrupted power for key industries and economic activity.

Advertisement

According to a Ministry of Coal official statement released on Thursday, coal remains central to providing reliable baseload power, particularly for core sectors such as steel and cement, which are critical drivers of the country's economic growth.

Advertisement

The government highlighted that domestic coal production is being maintained in line with rising demand, alongside efforts to build sufficient stockpiles at mine-heads to ensure steady supply to consumers. This is being supported by coordinated logistics, including enhanced rail movement.

Advertisement

Coal stockpiles have witnessed a notable increase over the past year. Pithead stocks at Coal India Limited (CIL) rose from 106.78 million tonnes (MT) on April 1, 2025, to around 125.54 MT as of March 18, 2026. Additional reserves include approximately 5.75 MT at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) mines, 15.75 MT at captive and commercial mines, about 12 MT in transit, and 5.49 MT at ports and sidings.

These reserves are supplemented by around 53.41 MT of coal available at thermal power plants, which is sufficient for nearly 23 days at current consumption levels.

Advertisement

To ensure availability across sectors, CIL has ramped up supply-side interventions, including conducting e-auctions. In March 2026, the company planned 29 e-auctions offering approximately 23.56 MT of coal. Five auctions conducted since March 12 saw 73.1 lakh tonnes offered, of which 31.96 lakh tonnes were successfully booked, reflecting adequate availability.

In addition, coal supplies to small and medium consumers are being facilitated through the State Nominated Agencies (SNA) mechanism. The Centre has urged states to project additional requirements, assuring that demand can be fully met to prevent shortages. Coal offtake under this route is being closely monitored to maintain an uninterrupted supply.

The Ministry of Coal reiterated its commitment to ensuring a stable and transparent ecosystem through policy support, monitoring, and stakeholder coordination. These measures aim to secure reliable coal availability, support industrial continuity, and meet rising energy demand.

Even as India accelerates its renewable energy expansion, coal continues to serve as a critical backbone of the country's energy mix, particularly significant amid evolving geopolitical uncertainties impacting global energy markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts