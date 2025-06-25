DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Coal stock at thermal power plants hits record 58.25 MT, enough for 25 days of consumption

Coal stock at thermal power plants hits record 58.25 MT, enough for 25 days of consumption

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:15 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In a significant achievement, the coal stock at all thermal power plants has reached an all-time high of 58.25 million tonnes, sufficient to meet 25 days of consumption due to the Silo loading by Indian Railways, the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

This record stockpile bolsters India's energy security, ensures an uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer months, and provides reassurance of adequate stock for the upcoming monsoon period, when coal production and transportation often face challenges due to heavy rainfall.

Silo loading refers to the mechanized process of loading bulk materials (like coal) into railway wagons directly from a storage silo, rather than using conventional methods like front-end loaders or manual shoveling.

Advertisement

Silo loading ensures uniform coal sizing, eliminates complaints related to oversized boulders from power plants, reduces damage to wagons, and enables reliable operations unaffected by adverse weather conditions.

On Tuesday, the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and the Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, held a high-level meeting to review coal logistics and the efficiency of transportation systems.

Advertisement

The primary focus of the discussion was on accelerating silo loading infrastructure, which plays a critical role in improving the quality and speed of coal evacuation.

The Ministers reviewed ongoing and proposed projects to expand silo infrastructure across key coalfields. The meeting also underscored the need for enhanced inter-ministerial coordination to ensure seamless operations from mine to plant.

Over the years, there has been a notable increase in the share of coal loaded through silos--from 18.8 per cent in 2022-23 to 29 per cent in 2025-26 (till date)--demonstrating a clear and sustained push towards improving coal logistics, the Ministry added in the statement. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts