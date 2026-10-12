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Home / Business / Coal stocks at power plants remain stable above 18 MT; depletion thins out in October 2026 as coal supplies strengthen

Coal stocks at power plants remain stable above 18 MT; depletion thins out in October 2026 as coal supplies strengthen

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ANI
Updated At : 10:36 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Coal stocks at domestic coal-based power plants have remained above 18 million tonnes (MT) since September 29, 2026, standing at 18.205 MT on October 10, compared with 18.932 MT on September 29.

The stabilisation reflects coal supplies keeping pace with daily consumption at power plants. Supplies to plants with critically low stocks are being closely monitored, and coal is being redistributed to vulnerable stations based on their requirements to ensure adequate availability and uninterrupted power generation.

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Coal stock accretion was recorded on two days in October 2026, with stocks increasing by 0.024 MT on October 2 and 0.017 MT on October 10. The pace of coal stock depletion has slowed considerably in October compared with September.

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According to the Ministry of Coal, coal stocks at power plants declined by about 7.28 MT in September 2026, averaging 0.24 MT per day. In comparison, the decline slowed significantly in the first ten days of October, with stocks falling by only 0.56 MT, at an average of about 0.06 MT per day.

The improvement has been driven by higher rake loading, with an average of 469 rakes supplied to the power sector per day during October 1–10, 2026, compared with 426 rakes per day in September, an increase of about 10 per cent. Daily rake loading during the first ten days of October ranged between 447 and 482 rakes.

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Consequently, the average daily coal supply to the power sector rose to 2.49 million tonnes (MT) in October, up from 2.21 MT in September. The Ministry of Coal said the daily supply during October 1–10 exceeded the planned level of 2.37 MT on nine out of the ten days.

The Ministry continues to work in close coordination with Coal India Limited (CIL), SCCL, the Ministry of Railways and power utilities to ensure sustained coal evacuation and supply, thereby maintaining adequate coal stocks at thermal power plants.

The Ministry of Coal duly acknowledges and appreciates the continued support and professional commitment of Indian Railways in facilitating the efficient movement of coal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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