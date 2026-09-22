Limited-edition golden Coca-Cola cans celebrating Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory see unprecedented pre-orders flowing in on Zepto in Delhi/NCR

NEW DELHI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola India is turning a defining FIFA World Cup moment into a keepsake for football fans, with limited-edition golden cans available across Delhi/NCR. Introduced through the 'Own a Piece of History' campaign, the collectible cans are being brought to consumers through Coca-Cola's partnership with leading quick-commerce platform Zepto, where consumer response has been overwhelming, with pre-orders pouring in since the launch week.

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The golden can features the date of Spain's FIFA World Cup victory alongside the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, transforming a celebratory sporting moment into a tangible keepsake for fans. While pre-booking was available exclusively through Zepto, the limited-edition cans are also available for purchase by consumers across Delhi/NCR on Blinkit.

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Coca-Cola's association with the FIFA World Cup dates back to 1978, when it became an official partner of the tournament, cementing a longstanding role in bringing football's biggest moments closer to fans around the world. In India, this connection was brought to life through Coca-Cola's FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, which brought the original FIFA World Cup Trophy to Delhi and Guwahati after nearly 12 years, giving fans an opportunity to experience one of football's most iconic symbols up close. The limited-edition cans build on this legacy, translating the significance of a FIFA World Cup celebration into a keepsake that fans can take home and hold on to.

Abhishek Gupta, VP, Customer Development, Coca-Cola INSWA, said, "Coca-Cola's longstanding association with FIFA has been rooted in bringing fans closer to the moments and emotions that make football so special. With 'Own a Piece of History', we wanted to turn an unforgettable FIFA World Cup celebration into something fans could own. Our collaboration with Zepto allows us to respond to consumer excitement in real time, bringing together culture, fandom and immediacy to create an experience that goes beyond the product and gives fans something that feels both personal and memorable."

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Through 'Own a Piece of History', Coca-Cola, along with Zepto and Blinkit, is bringing together football fandom, collectability and convenience, allowing fans to commemorate Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory with a limited-edition keepsake. Earlier in the tournament, Coca-Cola also brought fans together through 'Matchday Hangout', a unique watchalong with football enthusiasts and social media influencers, creating an immersive way to experience the game. From sharing the excitement of the match to giving fans something to remember it by, Coca-Cola continues to create new ways for fans to experience the FIFA World Cup.

About The Coca ‑ Cola Company

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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