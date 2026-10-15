The campaign revives the spirit of traditional adda spaces across Kolkata, inviting people to reconnect over conversations, culture and shared experiences

Link to the film: Here

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KOLKATA, India, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Durga Puja, Coca-Cola India is bringing back the spirit of Kolkata's beloved adda tradition through 'Laal Mejhe', a cultural initiative inspired by the neighbourhood courtyards, verandas and familiar gathering spots that have long been at the heart of the city's social life. As Kolkata's urban landscape evolves and these traditional spaces become less accessible, Coca-Cola Laal Mejhe seeks to recreate them, giving people a place to slow down amid the festive bustle and enjoy the simple pleasure of an unhurried adda.

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While pandal hopping, food and celebrations define Durga Puja, spontaneous gatherings with friends, family and old acquaintances remain an equally cherished part of the experience. Through designated Laal Mejhe adda spaces, Coca-Cola aims to bring this tradition back into the festivities.

Karthik Subramanian, Senior Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola TM India & Southwest Asia said, "With Laal Mejhe, we didn't just want to offer a space. We wanted to bring back a timeless reminder that no matter how fast, busy or crowded life gets, there will always be time to pause and make room for our beloved addas. Adda has always been an intrinsic part of Kolkata's cultural identity, and there is no better time than Pujo to celebrate this tradition of togetherness. Through Laal Mejhe, we hope to bring people closer to their culture, their communities and each other."

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Sukesh Nayak, Group CCO, Ogilvy India said, "Long before cafés and fancy hangouts became the places to be, Bengal had its humble Laal Mejhe. The red oxide floor that hosted everything from Marx to Mohun Bagan, first crushes to fierce arguments. It was never just a floor. And this Pujo, Coke is giving it a comeback."

A dedicated Coca-Cola Laal Mejhe microsite also allows people to reserve their preferred locations and timings for group gatherings.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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