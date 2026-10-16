Coca-Cola India Brings Festive Refreshment and Experiences to Navratri Celebrations

PRNewswire

Vadodara/ Surat/ Ahmedabad/ Bharuch/ Anand (Gujarat) [India], October 16: Navratri is a time when communities come together to celebrate through music, dance and festive traditions, with Garba bringing people together across cities and neighbourhoods. This Navratri, Coca-Cola India is bringing its diverse beverage portfolio closer to consumers across Gujarat through a range of festive experiences spanning pandals, Garba venues, local markets and popular gathering spots.

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A key highlight will be Coca-Cola's presence at prominent festive destinations, including the United Garba Mahotsav, recognised as the world's largest Garba celebration, and festivities at Lukshmi Vilas Palace (LVP) Heritage Garba.

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Adding to the energy of the celebrations, Coca-Cola India will partner with RangMorla by Aditya Gadhvi, one of Ahmedabad's most popular Garba pandals, as its beverage partner. Known for his Coke Studio chartbuster Khalasi, Aditya Gadhvi brings a distinctive musical connect to the festive season. The pandal will feature beverage stalls, a Maaza mixology station and a dedicated Maaza selfie zone, bringing together music, refreshment and memorable festive moments.

Coca-Cola will bring its Coke On Wheels experience to popular festive destinations, making chilled beverages more accessible to consumers as the celebrations gather pace. Dedicated selfie points will give friends and families an opportunity to capture their festive looks and memorable moments, adding another way to be part of the Navratri experience.

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Maaza will welcome consumers to the festivities with a dedicated presence that serves as a warm and inviting point at key celebration spaces. Building on this spirit of hospitality, the brand will also introduce its Mixology Act, featuring mocktail creations made with Maaza for consumers to sample and enjoy. The experience will add a refreshing twist to the festivities, offering visitors a chance to pause and savour something new between celebrations.

Sprite will bring its Sprite X Spicy experience to Navratri, celebrating the love for bold flavours that often accompanies festive food outings. Through engaging on-ground activations, the brand will add to the excitement around local food destinations, bringing together spicy favourites and refreshing moments as consumers make their way through the celebrations.

Thums Up will bring its Thums Up X Snacking initiative to eating and drinking outlets, building on the association between bold flavours, favourite snacks and refreshing beverages. The brand will also engage consumers through on-ground activities featuring interactive games and opportunities to win rewards, adding another layer of excitement to the festive experience.

Minute Maid Pulpy Orange will engage consumers through dedicated on-ground activations during the festive period, bringing its refreshing fruit beverage closer to people at popular gathering spots. The initiative will offer consumers an opportunity to enjoy a refreshing pause amid the celebrations.

Kinley will provide convenient hydration options through stalls at key festive locations, helping consumers stay refreshed as they participate in the celebrations and enjoy the festivities through the evening.

Commenting on the initiative, Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, Integrated Operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, "The festive season brings families and communities together through traditions celebrated across generations. These moments of celebration serve as important touchpoints for us to connect with consumers, ensuring they stay hydrated and refreshed as they enjoy the festivities. At Coca-Cola India, our focus is on deepening these connections by combining our diverse beverage portfolio with local insights and the reach of our strong distribution, retail and bottling ecosystem."

Through its Navratri initiatives, Coca-Cola India aims to be part of the many moments that bring the festival to life, from the energy of Garba nights and the excitement of festive gatherings to the simple joy of sharing a refreshing drink with friends and family. By bringing its beverages and experiences closer to consumers, the company looks to add to the colour, connection and celebratory spirit of the season.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy-based products. In India, its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The company, along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners, has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally, together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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