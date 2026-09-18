Coca-Cola India Brings Refreshment And Unique Festive Brand Experiences Across Maharashtra and other states

Coca-Cola's strong portfolio to come together across retail, neighborhoods, pandals and on-the-go touchpoints, expanding the company's festive footprint MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, Coca-Cola India is bringing its diverse beverage portfolio closer to consumers, offering refreshment and hydration across the occasions that shape their festive experience. Expanding its presence across Maharashtra and other regions, the company is connecting with local communities by bringing distinct brand experiences directly to vibrant pandals, neighborhood housing societies, and on-the-go hotspots. By ensuring beloved beverages are easily accessible across countless local stores, Coca-Cola is making it simpler for friends and families to share moments of joy during the festivities.

Maaza will bring a distinctive community experience to a multitude of housing societies across the region through the Maaza Society Anandotsav. Winning neighborhoods will receive exciting prizes and an exclusive opportunity to meet brand ambassadors Riteish and Genelia.

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Taking refreshment directly to the people, 'Coke On Wheels' will bring chilled beverages to consumers at bustling festive hotspots and busy transit routes. To further elevate everyday festive dining, Coca-Cola is also partnering with popular local eateries and food hubs to offer special meal combos. These pairings are designed to make it easier than ever for friends and family to share an "AAAAAH with Coke" moment with their favourite festive meals.

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Sprite will bring its Sprite X Spicy experience to pandals, integrating the brand into the consumer journey during the festivities through the Sprite X Spicy Pandal Trail. This will invite consumers to explore multiple pandals and take on spicy food challenges, with the Sprite X Spicy Stamp Book allowing them to collect stamps as they complete the trail and unlock exclusive Sprite merchandise along the way. Consumers who collect three stamps will also get a chance to enter a lucky draw to win a trip to Korea, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festive food journey.

Dedicated to hydrating those who keep the city moving, Kinley packaged drinking water was handed to Traffic Police on duty, helping them stay refreshed during the festive period. Building on this gesture, the brand will also bring the officers and their families together for a special festival celebration, culminating in an exclusive surprise pandal featuring traditional experiences. The festive spirit extended to Kinley's packaging as well, with special festive labels adding a celebratory touch to the brand's presence.

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Minute Maid will bring its range of refreshing fruit beverages closer to consumers during the festivities through on-the-go sampling at high-footfall pandal hotspots. This initiative will offer consumers an opportunity to try favourites including Nimbu Fresh, Mixed Fruit, and Apple, reaching a wide audience across the festive period and adding a convenient refreshment option to their celebrations.

Greishma Singh, Vice President Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia shared, "Festivals are a time for families and communities to come together, celebrate traditions, enjoy special foods and create joyful moments. Through our diverse portfolio of beverages, we are delighted to be part of these celebrations across Maharashtra and other regions, bringing refreshment and unique experiences to the occasions that bring people together. From neighbourhood celebrations and festive pandals to meals with family and friends and moments on the go, our portfolio is designed to complement the many ways people celebrate, adding to the joy and togetherness of the season." The expanded programme will bring Coca-Cola India's portfolio to consumers across different occasions during the festive season, while strengthening beverage availability across Maharashtra and other states. With activations spanning neighbourhoods, retail outlets, eating clusters, pandals and on-the-go locations, the initiative brings together multiple brands and consumer occasions as part of the festive programme.

About Coca-Cola Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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