Coca-Cola India Brought Refreshment and Local Experiences to Pujo Celebrations

From welcoming loved ones back home to pandal hopping and enjoying local delicacies, Coca-Cola's beverage portfolio added to the spirit of Pujo celebrations

KOLKATA, India, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pujo was a time for family reunions, pandal hopping, local delicacies and neighborhoods coming alive with music, culture and celebrations. These traditions brought people together, creating opportunities to reconnect with loved ones and together experience the region's rich cultural and culinary heritage.

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During the festive season, Coca-Cola India brought its beverage portfolio closer to consumers through a range of cultural experiences across markets. The initiatives were activated in residential neighborhoods, and popular food destinations and pandals, with a focus on being part of the occasions and traditions that shaped the festive experience.

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For many families, the season began with the homecoming of their loved ones. Marking these reunions, Maaza, India's home-grown billion-dollar brand, created festive installations and photo opportunities across residential neighborhoods across West Bengal. The brand also introduced a refreshing twist to the festivities with its Kolkata Mixology. This act featured mocktails created using Maaza for consumers to sample and enjoy. Maaza also brought Bengal's tradition of aamontron, or invitation, to life through Maaza Aamontron.

Beverage availability extended across retail outlets, temporary festive stalls and quick commerce, ensuring consumers could enjoy their favourite beverages as they came together to celebrate Pujo. Food is an integral part of Bengal's festive culture, with local delicacies bringing people together over shared meals, memories, and conversations. Through Laal Mejhe, Coca-Cola captured this long-standing tradition of Adda in Kolkata. Alongside pandal hopping, food and festivities, spontaneous gatherings with friends, family and old acquaintances remained an equally cherished part of the experience. Through designated Laal Mejhe adda spaces, Coca-Cola brought this tradition into the festive celebrations.

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Sprite tapped into Bengal's love for spicy flavours and pandal hopping through the Sprite x Spicy Pujo Challenge. The initiative transformed popular food gullies in Kolkata into challenge hubs, encouraging consumers to explore local food spots through gamification. The experience was complemented by branded Sprite x Spicy carts, food-outlet touchpoints, pandal-hopping kits and Spricy - the platform's mascot, who made appearances at Kolkata's pandals.

Biryani, another much-loved Kolkata delicacy, brought friends and families together over a hearty meal, paired well with Thums Up and became a part of these food moments through associations with popular biryani outlets across Kolkata.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, Integrated Operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, "The festive season brings families and communities together through traditions celebrated across generations. These moments of celebration serve as important touchpoints for us to connect with consumers, ensuring they stay hydrated and refreshed as they enjoy the festivities. At Coca-Cola India, our focus is on deepening these connections by combining our diverse beverage portfolio with local insights and the reach of our strong execution with wide distribution, retail and the bottling ecosystem."

Through its Festivals of Trust initiative, Kinley recognised the traditional dhakis who worked through the festive season to bring festive cheer to all. The initiative brought the dhakis and their families together for an evening of celebration, honouring the role they played in making the festivities possible.

Minute Maid and Powerade brought a range of fruit based beverages closer to consumers through on-the-go sampling at high-footfall pandal hotspots, offering them an opportunity to try favourites including Nimbu Fresh, Mixed Fruit and Apple during the festivities. Through these experiences, Coca-Cola India was part of the many ways people celebrated Pujo, bringing its beverages closer to families and friends as they came together to enjoy the festival's traditions, flavours and spirit.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy-based products. In India, its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range

and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The company, along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners, has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally, together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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