Coca-Cola India Creates Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records for the Largest Digital Mosaic

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Coca-Cola India marked the spirit of Ganesh Utsav with “Wall of Moments”, a large-scale digital mosaic that brought together 28000+ individual human portraits to create one large visual experience. The experience earned recognition from the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for the “Largest Digital Mosaic Art of Human Portraits Created During Ganesh Utsav” at Ganpati Mandal, Thakur Village, Kandivali, Mumbai.

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The Wall of Moments transformed individual photographs into a larger festive composition, showcasing diverse faces and enjoyable moments through a single visual expression. The portraits were captured through Maaza Festive Cameras placed across Maharashtra, bringing together thousands of consumer moments to create one larger celebration.

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The recognition added another dimension to Coca-Cola India’s engagement with the festive season, bringing together digital creativity and consumer participation in a culturally relevant experience. The initiative also coincided with a significant milestone for Maaza as it completed 50 years in India, marking five decades of being part of consumers’ everyday moments and celebrations.

According to Lavanya Hatwalne, Senior Director, Integrated Operations, Coca-Cola India, “At Coca-Cola India, we are constantly looking for meaningful ways to bring our brands closer to consumers. Ganesh Chaturthi, with its strong spirit of togetherness and participation, presented the ideal occasion to bring this never-before digital experience to life. Through this digital mosaic, we wanted every individual to become part of something larger, creating a shared expression of celebration."

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Asia Book of Records: Maaza’s Digital Mosaic at Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra

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