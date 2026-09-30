Coca-Cola may file USD 1 billion India bottling IPO papers in December: Sources

Coca-Cola Co is planning to file a draft prospectus in December for an initial public offering of its Indian bottling subsidiary, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant has also added Axis Capital Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd to the list of investment banks involved in the proposed transaction involving Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are private.

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The IPO is expected to largely comprise an offer for sale by existing investors, with Coca-Cola seeking a valuation of around USD 10 billion for the bottling business, according to the sources. Earlier reports had indicated that the offering could raise around $1 billion.

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The discussions are ongoing, and details including the timing, valuation and structure of the IPO could change, the sources said. Coca-Cola and representatives of the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Coca-Cola is also working with Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley on the proposed IPO, according to earlier reports.

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A listing would allow Coca-Cola to tap strong investor interest in India's equity markets while unlocking value from one of the country's major beverage bottling operations.

India's IPO market has remained active, with companies raising nearly $10 billion between July and September, the highest amount recorded for the quarter, according to the data cited in the report.

More than USD 13 billion has been raised through nearly 250 IPOs in India so far this year, according to the data.