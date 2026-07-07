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Home / Business / Cochin Shipyard OFS oversubscribed on Day 1, govt to exercise full green shoe option

Cochin Shipyard OFS oversubscribed on Day 1, govt to exercise full green shoe option

An OFS clause known as a 'green shoe option' permits the seller to offer more shares — usually 15 per cent — beyond the base issue size in the event that investor demand is high

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:20 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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At the moment, the government owns 67.91 per cent of Cochin Shipyard, which is valued at Rs 38,102 crore on BSE. Photo: ANI file
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The government has chosen to exercise the full green shoe option in its Offer for Sale (OFS) of Cochin Shipyard Ltd following an overwhelming response from investors, as per the post on X by Arunish Chawla, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

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An OFS clause known as a “green shoe option” permits the seller to offer more shares — usually 15 per cent — beyond the base issue size in the event that investor demand is high.

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Chawla claims that the government used its whole green shoe option after the Cochin Shipyard OFS was oversubscribed 3.52 times on the first day.

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“Offer for Sale in Cochin Shipyard Ltd received an overwhelming response from the investors and was oversubscribed 3.52 times on day one. Government has decided to exercise the entire green shoe option. Retail investors and employees get to bid tomorrow on 8th July 2026,” as per Chawla’s post.

The government had previously declared that it will sell up to 5 per cent of Cochin Shipyard through OFS at a floor price of Rs 1,400 per share. On Tuesday, the issue opened to non-retail investors; on Wednesday, employees and retail investors can place bids.

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At the moment, the government owns 67.91 per cent of Cochin Shipyard, which is valued at Rs 38,102 crore on BSE.

The government has raised a total of Rs 18,561 crore so far this fiscal year by selling shares in six public sector companies: Central Bank of India (CBI), Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, GIC, and IRFC.

The government hopes to raise Rs 80,000 crore in FY27 through asset monetisation and PSU disinvestment. Cochin Shipyard’s shares closed at Rs 1,430.70 on NSE on Tuesday, down 5.03 per cent, or Rs 75.70.

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