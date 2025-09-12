Coffee Island Makes a Bold Entry into Maharashtra with Dual Launch at Pune

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Coffee Island, in partnership with Vita Nova, announces its entry into Maharashtra with the launch of two cafes in Pune, at Amanora Mall and Tribeca Highstreet. With this milestone, the brand strengthens its presence in India and brings its distinctive European Coffee Culture experience to one of the country's fastest-growing cities.

With cafes opening at Amanora Mall, one of Pune's most popular retail and lifestyle destinations, and in the upcoming Tribeca Highstreet, Coffee Island is strategically positioning itself at the heart of the city's evolving cafe culture. These locations allow the brand to cater to Pune's diverse audience, from young professionals and students to families and global travellers, while embedding itself in the city's dynamic social fabric.

The new cafes will feature Coffee Island's signature menu offering a curated selection of Global Single Estate Beans, Global Blends, and unique Home Blends. Pune's coffee lovers can indulge in distinctive beverages such as the Prebiotic Overnight Brew, Java Chip Killer, Islander Cold Coffee, The Long Pour, Bobastic Coffeeccino, Ibrik Coffee and refreshing matcha-based creations -- Bobastic Coconut Matcha and Vietnamese Matcha, and matcha made with J1 Ceremonial Grade Matcha. Complementing the beverages is an all-day food menu designed by globally renowned chef Arjyo Banerjee, featuring artisanal sandwiches, classic pastas, wholesome salads, and indulgent desserts. Highlights include Pepperoncini Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Roasted Tomato Basil Bocconcini Pide, Fried Chicken Crombollini, Basil & Tomato Pinwheel, Choco Chip Berliner and Tiramisu Paris Brest.

Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, CEO, Coffee Island, said, "Launching our first two cafes in Maharashtra marks a key milestone in building a strong footprint across India. Guided by our philosophy of Perfectly Engineered Coffee, we combine quality sourcing, authenticity, and innovation to deliver specialty coffee with consistency and care. As members of the Specialty Coffee Association, we use constantly evolving and innovative processes to ensure quality. Our passion becomes a distinctive coffee experience for every Indian consumer."

Commenting on the opening, Pratyush Sureka, Founder, Vita Nova, added, "Pune is emerging as one of India's most exciting urban markets, and we see immense potential here. With our cafes at Amanora Mall and Tribeca Highstreet, we're bringing Coffee Island's global expertise in coffee and craft to a city that values both tradition and innovation. This launch strengthens our vision to make world-class coffee experiences accessible across India."

In addition to its cafe menu, Coffee Island also brings its diverse range of retail products, including Cold Brews, Protein Coffee, Iced Tea, Pour Overs, Ready-to-Eat snacks, and Craft Chocolates, all housed within eco-conscious spaces designed to minimize environmental impact.

A key aspect of Coffee Island's identity is its direct partnership with micro farmers in regions such as Kenya and Ethiopia, sourcing high-altitude beans known for their rich, nuanced flavor profiles, reflecting the brand's focus on authenticity, quality, and traceable origins. The brand's contemporary interiors, innovative design, and carefully crafted ambiance cater to urban subcultures, creating spaces where coffee enthusiasts, creative professionals, and trendsetters come together to enjoy a premium, sustainable, and culturally immersive coffee experience.

With its growing global footprint and purpose-driven mission, Coffee Island is committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing. The brand procures coffee directly from small farmers under fair-trade practices, upcycles coffee waste into everyday products, and uses biodegradable cups.

Following its Pune launch, Coffee Island is now present across Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Pune. The brand aims to expand to metros including Mumbai and Bangalore, with a long-term vision of opening 250 cafes across India by 2029, alongside entry into neighbouring markets such as Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and the Maldives.

About Coffee Island

Founded 26 years ago in Patras,Greece with a vision to conquer the coffee world, Coffee Island has grown into a global community of passionate people dedicated not only to coffee, but to every idea that makes our daily lives more enjoyable, sustainable, and of higher quality. It has been recognized as one of the top three coffee chains in Europe in the "Europe's Best Coffee Shop Chain" category of the Allegra European Coffee Awards 2024, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

Today, with over 450 stores across 50 regions and 92 cities in Greece, and more than 60 locations abroad (including Cyprus, London, Switzerland, Romania, Spain, Canada, Egypt, Dubai, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, France, and India), Coffee Island merges business growth with support for local communities.

Through its Direct Trade partnerships with coffee producers, the company processes 1,900 tons of coffee annually at its own facilities in Greece. Certified under ISO 22000 for its quality assurance and production techniques, Coffee Island guarantees exceptional coffee, high production capacity, and competitive prices. The company also invests heavily in knowledge and innovation, recognizing them as key drivers of success.

Two team members are SCAE Authorized Trainers who lead the continuous training and development of staff, while seven others hold Q-Grader certification from the Coffee Quality Institute, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence in every cup.

About Vita Nova

Vita Nova is a leading gourmet food and beverage company in India, dedicated to introducing global brands that deliver authenticity, innovation, and quality at value to Indian consumers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771703/Coffee_Island_Amanora_Mall.jpg

