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New Delhi [India], March 12: Artificial intelligence technology company CognexiaAI has announced the launch of CognexiaAI Legal, India's first AI native legal intelligence platform designed to simplify legal processes, enhance transparency, and improve efficiency across the legal ecosystem. The announcement was made at a launch event attended by policymakers, legal experts, and industry leaders.

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Former Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, the chief guest, highlighted the growing importance of indigenous digital infrastructure in strengthening India's legal and governance systems.

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According to the company, CognexiaAI Legal is a fully indigenous platform that ensures that sensitive legal and institutional data remain securely stored in India. The platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence, proprietary large language models, workflow automation, and advanced analytics to process complex legal documents and extract actionable insights.

One of the key capabilities of the platform is its ability to analyse extensive legal documentation, including charge sheets running into thousands of pages, within minutes. Traditionally, reviewing such documents could take weeks or months. By significantly reducing the time required for analysis, the platform aims to help lawyers, judges, investigators, and citizens better understand legal processes and improve decision-making.

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CognexiaAI Legal has been designed to support a wide range of legal and regulatory functions, including arbitration, corporate law, taxation, regulatory compliance, human resources compliance, and judicial case management. The platform enables faster document review, improved compliance tracking, and structured legal insights for both public institutions and private enterprises.

Dr. Nirmal Singh, Founder and Chairman of CognexiaAI, said the launch represents a shift from generic artificial intelligence toward domain-focused legal intelligence. He emphasised that India must move beyond being only a consumer of global technology and become a creator of advanced digital intelligence systems tailored to its own institutional and regulatory frameworks.

"The vision behind CognexiaAI Legal is to build intelligent digital systems that understand the depth and complexity of Indian law. By combining AI, large language models, and advanced analytics, we are creating a platform that can transform how legal information is processed and understood," he said.

The platform has been built on an Industry 5.0 architecture, integrating artificial intelligence, proprietary large language models, digital twin frameworks, IoT ecosystems, and intelligent automation with CognexiaAI's cloud infrastructure and enterprise data centers. This architecture is designed to enable scalability across government departments, legal institutions, law firms, and large enterprises.

Alongside the launch of its legal intelligence platform, CognexiaAI also announced that it has secured enterprise contracts worth ₹540 crore in Australia and New Zealand. These agreements represent one of the largest overseas contract wins for an Indian AI native ERP and CRM platform in recent years.

The newly secured contracts span multiple sectors including construction, hospitality, manufacturing, automotive services, travel, architecture, jewelry, and healthcare. According to the company, these partnerships reflect the increasing demand for AI driven enterprise solutions in global markets.

Following these agreements, CognexiaAI's global client base has expanded to approximately 15,000 organizations, supported by more than 5,000 international channel partners. The company currently operates across several international markets including Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Industry experts believe that the launch of CognexiaAI Legal and the company's growing international footprint reflect the rapid expansion of India's artificial intelligence ecosystem. As businesses and governments worldwide accelerate digital transformation, indigenous AI platforms developed in India are increasingly gaining recognition in global technology markets.

With the introduction of CognexiaAI Legal, the company aims to contribute to a more transparent, efficient, and technology driven legal framework while strengthening India's position as a global hub for advanced artificial intelligence innovation.

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