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New Delhi [India], May 18: Infinium Developers has officially announced the launch of Infinium Altitude, a landmark luxury residential community on Sathy Main Road, Ganapathy. Spread across 4.05 acres, this twin-tower high-rise development comprises 232 premium apartments ranging from 2 BHK to 4 BHK, with unit sizes from 1,377 sq.ft. to 3,467 sq.ft., priced from ₹97 Lakhs onwards.

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A Location Built for the Best of Coimbatore

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Ganapathy on Sathy Main Road is one of Coimbatore's fastest-growing and best-connected addresses. Residents of Altitude will be minutes from KG Hospital (200 metres), Prozone Mall (500 metres), Sankara Eye Hospital (1 km), and Saravanampatti (2.5 km). The city's key hubs including Gandhipuram, MTP Road, Peelamedu, and RS Puram are all within a short drive.

With K'Sirs International School, KCT College & Tech Park, and TIDEL Park Peelamedu in the neighbourhood, Altitude sits at the heart of where Coimbatore is headed.

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A Luxury Community Like No Other

Infinium Altitude is not just a residence. It is a fully curated luxury community. The development features 60+ world-class amenities anchored by a grand clubhouse, the largest in the locality. From a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and stepped reflective pool to a mini theatre, amphitheatre, business centre, outdoor gym, pickleball court, aroma garden, reflexology pathway, BBQ plaza, and EV charging provisions, every detail has been designed to deliver a lifestyle that is genuinely uncompromised. With 65% open spaces, premium marble and wooden flooring, tall ceilings, and luxury fittings, Altitude sets a new standard for what a luxury community in Coimbatore can be.

Two Towers, Two Aspirations

The Executive Tower offers 154 residences in 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations across 14 floors, while the Signature Tower houses 78 premium 3.5 BHK and 4 BHK homes across 13 floors. The project is 100% Vaastu compliant and TUV SUD certified. Launch pricing offers savings of up to

₹16.7 Lakhs, making this one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the city right now.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. D. Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, Infinium Developers, said, "Altitude is a statement of what Coimbatore deserves. We have brought together the finest location, the most spacious homes in this category, and a level of amenity that is unmatched in this part of the city. At this price, on this road, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for homebuyers and investors alike."

About Infinium Developers

Infinium Developers is a Coimbatore-based real estate company committed to enriching lifestyles through quality-assured, thoughtfully designed residential communities. Every Infinium project is built on five pillars: infinite comfort, flow, joy, quality, and peace of mind.

The model apartment is now open for visits. Contact the sales team at 97870 10000 or visit www.infiniumrealty.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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