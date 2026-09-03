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Home / Business / Coinbase appoints former Musk companies executive Anthony Armstrong to board

Coinbase appoints former Musk companies executive Anthony Armstrong to board

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has appointed Anthony Armstrong, a former executive at Elon Musk’s companies, to its Board of Directors as the company looks to strengthen its leadership with experience spanning technology, finance and large-scale operations.

Armstrong will also join Coinbase’s Audit Committee, the company said in an official statement.

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Most recently, Armstrong served as CFO across Elon Musk’s companies, including xAI, X.AI Corp. and X Corp., where he led the financial operations of some of the closely watched technology companies in the world.

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Coinbase said Armstrong’s experience working across Musk’s companies brings direct exposure to frontier technology businesses and large-scale financial operations.

Before joining Musk’s companies, Armstrong spent nearly a decade at Morgan Stanley, where he built and led one of Wall Street’s most active global technology mergers and acquisitions practices. He ultimately served as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking.

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Armstrong also worked in the Department of Government Efficiency as a Senior Advisor in the Executive Office of the President. In that role, he worked on improving efficiency in large and complex institutions.

“Anthony brings one of the most distinctive resumes we could ask for at this moment. Deep traditional finance background, direct experience in frontier technology companies, and time spent driving efficiency in how the government operates,” Coinbase said.

The company said Armstrong’s career has focused on building organisations that can operate at scale without unnecessary waste.

“Efficient execution is one of our core operating principles, and Anthony has lived that standard across some of the most demanding environments in finance, government, and technology,” Coinbase said.

Coinbase added that its focus on quick execution and prioritising high-impact work makes Armstrong a strong fit for the company.

“At Coinbase, we have a bias for action. We complete high-quality work quickly. We focus on the 20 per cent of work that will make 80 per cent of the impact, and it’s why Anthony is such a great fit,” the company said.

The crypto exchange described Armstrong’s appointment as a move that further strengthens its board.

“Coinbase has one of the best Boards in the game, but today, we're making it even stronger with another powerhouse addition,” the company said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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