New Delhi, [India], September 11: On 20th August 2025, Lok Sabha cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aimed at banning real-money online games in light of rising concerns around gambling addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud. The bill sets a progressive framework that prohibits harmful money-gaming services.

Under the Online Gaming Bill, E-sports are recognized as a legitimate competitive sport and seeks promote its growth through guidelines for event organization, establishment of training academies and research centers, incentive schemes for innovation, and integration of esports into broader sporting policies.

Colab Platforms, India's Leading Tech, Sports and Gaming Company welcomes the government of India's recent move to recognize and promote E-sports as well as social gaming. This marks a transformative shift in the nation's digital gaming and sports landscape. This progressive decision emphasizes the distinction between E-sports and other money gaming, creating opportunities for a healthier, more sustainable digital ecosystem.

At Colab Platforms, our vision resonates deeply with this landmark step. As pioneers in integrating technology with sports management and gaming, our mission is to provide platform that empowers gamers to showcase their skills, gain recognition, and participate in structured tournaments that highlight talent and competitiveness rather than monetary stakes.

"E-sports is more than entertainment - it is a career pathway, a platform for discipline, and a bridge to global recognition for India's youth. We welcome the Government's forward-thinking decision and are proud to align our initiatives with this vision," said Mr. Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

E-sports is expected to contribute Rs.1100+ crore to India's economy by 2025, with over 1.5 million esports athletes and growing. As India readies itself for the global esports spotlight, Esports has rapidly evolved from niche subculture to a billion-dollar global industry. In 2024, the global Esports market surpassed $1.7 billion, with projections of reaching over $6 billion by 2030. With its inclusion in events like the Asian Games and discussions around Olympic recognition, esports is no longer just entertainment--it's a sport of the future.

By formally recognizing esports as a legitimate competitive sport and creating structured pathways for its growth, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 positions India to harness this momentum and emerge as a global powerhouse in the esports arena.

About Colab Platforms Ltd.:

Colab Platforms Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company has been delivering innovative technological solutions across various sectors, leveraging its expertise in advanced technologies to drive growth and enhance user experiences. Colab Platforms Limited is dedicated to providing customized, technology-based processing solutions that help clients achieve their objectives and exceed expectations. Recognizing India's rapid emergence as a global technology hub, Colab Platforms harnesses the nation's diverse and talented professionals to contribute significantly to the development of the professional community. For more information about Colab Platforms Limited and our services, please visit our website at www.colabplatforms.com or our social handles.

