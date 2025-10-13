Colab Platforms to incorporate "Colab Intelligence Pvt. Ltd." a Wholly owned Subsidiary to Strengthen its Presence in USD 200 Billion Artificial Intelligence Sector

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 13: Colab Platforms a Diversified Technology Company, has announced plans to incorporate Colab Intelligence a wholly owned subsidiary. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term vision to strengthen its presence in the rapidly expanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sector, which is currently valued at approximately USD 200 billion globally in 2024 and projected to exceed USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of over 30%.

Highlights:-

* Investment to fuel AI-driven innovation and scalable technology solutions.

* Targets high-growth sectors including gaming, esports, financial services, and retail for scalable innovation.

* Strategically positioned to leverage USD 200 billion global AI investments and deliver longterm shareholder value.

This reflects Colab Platforms' commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and the integration of advanced AI-driven technologies across its business ecosystem. Colab Intelligence will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions such as intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and collaborative AI platforms that enhance decision-making, operational efficiency, and human- machine synergy.

AI Opportunities Across Key Sectors

AI is transforming industries across the globe, particularly in areas aligned with Colab Platforms' expertise:

* Gaming and Esports: AI-driven experiences are expected to push the market beyond USD 583 billion by 2030, offering hyper-personalization, immersive gameplay, and predictive analytics for players and organizers alike.

* Sports Management and Analytics: Forecast to reach USD 19 billion by 2030, AI is revolutionizing performance tracking, fan engagement, and operational efficiency for professional sports ecosystems.

* Financial Services and Retail: AI applications in these sectors are each projected to surpass USD 100 billion by 2030, driving intelligent automation, risk management, and personalized customer solutions.

Through this subsidiary, Colab Platforms is strategically positioning itself to capture high-growth opportunities across multiple transformative industries. This expansion is designed designed to diversify its technology portfolio, unlock new revenue streams, and drive sustainable, long-term value for shareholders. By integrating AI capabilities across its existing businesses ranging from esports and digital ventures to sports infrastructure, the company aims to strengthen its market position in a globally competitive, rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The company's leadership emphasized that AI adoption will enable Colab Platforms to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that enhance user engagement, optimize operational efficiency, and create differentiated offerings in sectors where technology is rapidly reshaping market dynamics. From gaming and esports to financial services, and retail, the company is targeting markets where AI-driven disruption is creating massive economic potential, giving it a competitive edge in industries projected to collectively reach trillions of dollars in value.

"This a new chapter in Company's growth journey, aimed at boosting innovation and market relevance. Colab Intelligence is central to building a resilient, diversified business model that captures value from emerging technologies. By focusing on AI-driven industries, Colab Platforms aims to unlock new revenue streams and strengthen its position as a forward-looking leader in India's tech landscape." Said, Mr. Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

About Colab Platforms:

Colab Platforms Limited is a diversified technology, sports and digital ventures company focused on building integrated ecosystems spanning esports, physical sports infrastructure, Sporting events, influencer collaborations, and digital content delivery. With a vision to strengthen India's sports and youth economy, Colab is creating sustainable value across multiple verticals. website: www.colabplatforms.com.

