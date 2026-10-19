Coldwell Banker South India Inaugurates Avleon Realty in Mysore

The new franchise brings a 120-year global legacy to the Palace City, alongside Xchange, an in-house digital platform, to train and grow the partner network.

Bangalore, Karnataka, October 19, 2026: Mysore has a new destination for property. On October 15, Coldwell Banker South India inaugurated Coldwell Banker Avleon Realty Mysore, a franchise owned and operated by Mr. Sandeep. The office combines the reach of a worldwide brand with the local knowledge of a team that knows the city’s neighbourhoods, builders and buyers.

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The new office is open to everyone who deals in property: families buying their first home, investors looking for the right plot or luxury residence, and businesses seeking commercial space. It offers residential and commercial services, luxury homes, investment advisory, and franchise support, all with the professionalism expected of the Coldwell Banker name.

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“Mysore is where tradition meets opportunity, which is why it is one of the most exciting markets in South India. We want every client and partner who walks in to leave with clarity, the right tools and the confidence to move ahead.” - Mr. Sandeep, Owner, Coldwell Banker Avleon Realty Mysore

Xchange: All of Real Estate in “One Platform”

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Alongside the opening, the company introduced Xchange, a digital platform developed entirely in-house to bring franchise owners, partners and employees together on one system. Xchange is live on the web, with a mobile app to follow. A chatbot now connects the company website and Xchange, so enquiries reach the network without delay.

Xchange is organised around three goals:

• Sell and Engage: Property Listings, Contact Management, Website Enquiry and Chat, AI Property Matching and one-tap WhatsApp Sharing

• Manage and Grow: Franchise Management, Mock-up Simulators and a Partner Earning Potential Tracker

• Perform and Learn: KPI and KRA Tracking, and Pocket Academy for learning, training and growth in one place

Partners at the Heart of the Plan

The Mysore opening is also a signal of intent. Coldwell Banker South India aims to bring 150 to 200 qualified affiliate partners into its network over the next two years, with the brand, training and technology to build businesses of their own.

“Mysore is the beginning of something bigger. A network is only as strong as the people who carry its name, and our affiliate partners are the pillars of ours. Growth matters, but quality matters more. Over the next two years, we intend to bring 150 to 200 qualified partners into Coldwell Banker South India, professionals who share our commitment to trust, transparency, and service. Each of them will be backed by a global brand, structured training and technology built for growth, so that ambition becomes a lasting business.” - Balaji Badrinath, MRICS, Area Developer, Coldwell Banker South India

About Coldwell Banker South India

Coldwell Banker South India is part of the Coldwell Banker network, which has more than 120 years of real estate heritage, 100,000+ professionals and 3,000+ offices in 50 countries and territories. In South India, the company offers residential and commercial real estate, luxury properties, investment advisory, project marketing and real estate franchise opportunities .

Coldwell Banker South India is open to franchise opportunities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry (Pondicherry) and Goa, welcoming aspiring real estate entrepreneurs to join its growing network.

Contact

Balaji Badrinath, MRICS, Area Developer

Email: balaji.b@coldwellbanker.in

Phone: +91 7795250588, +91 99020 66670

Website: cbsouthindia.com

Address: Jayanagara 5th Block, Bangalore - 560 041

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