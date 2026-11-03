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Home / Business / Colebrook Bosson Saunders Explores the Role of Research in Shaping Better Workplaces

Colebrook Bosson Saunders Explores the Role of Research in Shaping Better Workplaces

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ANI
Updated At : 10:22 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

London [UK], November 3: Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), an established authority in workplace ergonomics and design, will explore how research can strengthen workplace partnerships and inform design decisions in its upcoming webinar, Building Relationships Through Research: Research Debt, Shared Curiosity, and What Projects Actually Need, on December 2, 2026.

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As organisations adapt to office, hybrid and remote work models, workplace ergonomics relies on understanding how employees interact with technology and their surroundings. Applied research allows teams to translate these insights into strategic design decisions that balance employee wellbeing with organisational priorities.

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As part of the CBS Workplace Insight Series, the webinar will be led by researcher, anthropologist and environmental psychologist, B Sanborn, and explore "research debt" – the accumulated consequences of research that overlooks stakeholder perspectives or fails to inform project decisions. Drawing on their experience across workplace, healthcare and educational environments, Sanborn will dive into practical frameworks to recognise and address research debt, including how interviews, workshops, surveys and observations can strengthen collaboration among clients, designers and occupants.

"Effective workplace ergonomics starts with understanding how people work, what they need and where they encounter difficulties. Research helps turn those experiences into informed design decisions. Through the CBS Workplace Insight Series, we bring together specialist perspectives to help workplace teams connect ergonomics, technology and wellbeing, creating environments that better support the people who use them," said Steven Souter, Insight Programme Manager, Colebrook Bosson Saunders.

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The CBS Workplace Insight Series examines workplace ergonomics through interconnected discussions on technology, leadership, inclusion and the physical environment. Past sessions have addressed digital fatigue in High-Tech, Low-Touch; leadership in Designing for Humans Leading; sound and wellbeing in Adaptive Acoustics; and neurodiversity in Designing Neuroinclusive Spaces.

Combined with the upcoming research session, the series reinforces CBS's mission to advance workplace ergonomics by putting human experience at the centre of design.

For a better look into how to cultivate a more human-centred working environment, join the Building Relationships Through Research: Research Debt, Shared Curiosity, and What Projects Actually Need webinar on December 2.

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/relationships-through-research-what-workplace-projects-actually-need-tickets-2000425472438?aff=PR

About Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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