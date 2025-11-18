COLGATE DEBUTS FIRST-EVER VISIBLE WHITE PURPLE SERUM: A GAME-CHANGER IN ORAL BEAUTY

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teeth may not always be the first thing that comes to mind in a beauty routine, but Colgate is changing that. The latest launch, Colgate Visible White Purple Serum, brings together oral care and beauty in one sleek, purple-packed boost.

This serum isn't your usual toothpaste. It's a whitening booster that works on the principle of Color Theory, where purple pigments provide superior color correction by neutralising yellow tones.

Whether you're prepping for a job interview, a celebration, or just taking a selfie, the compact, travel-friendly design of the serum makes it also ideal for on-the-go touch-ups. With beauty lovers already curating extensive routines for glowing skin and perfect hair, Colgate Visible White Purple Serum makes the case that a luminous smile should be just as essential.

The Colgate Visible White Purple Serum slides perfectly into any existing oral care routine. Just apply it after brushing and let the purple pigments do their magic, neutralising yellow tones and instantly brightening the smile. Its Mint & Yuzu flavors, smooth non-foaming texture, and enamel-safe formula make it easy to use every day, whether it's for a quick selfie, a night out, or a wedding.

How it works:

1. Pump a dollop onto a toothbrush

2. Apply evenly across teeth

3. Smile and enjoy the instant color-correcting effect

"With the launch of Colgate Visible White Purple Serum, our aim is to make oral care meet beauty in the easiest, most effective way," said Ayan Guha, Director, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India). "It's all about giving people the confidence to brighten their smiles on demand, turning everyday oral care into a fun, enjoyable ritual."

This launch continues Colgate's oral beauty journey in India, following the success of Colgate Visible White Purple Toothpaste, introduced in 2024. The toothpaste quickly became a standout innovation for its ability to color-correct yellow tones and elevate smiles. Together with the debut of the Purple Serum, they now form a powerful duo, offering an easy, effective way to enhance teeth brightness and boost confidence as part of a modern oral beauty routine.

The launch of Colgate Visible White Purple Serum is supported by a social-first campaign that celebrates the ritual of 'Pump, Purple, Smile', amplified through creators, influencers, and digital storytelling. The product will be available across leading ecommerce platforms in 40ml packs, priced at INR 800.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824621/Colgate_Serum.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396024/5625848/Colgate_Palmolive_India_Logo.jpg

