Colliers Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026: Around 50% of prospective homebuyers are likely to purchase a house within 2 years

• Homebuying sentiment stays firm for 54% of prospective buyers despite external macroeconomic volatilities • 46% of respondents prefer properties priced between INR 50 lakh and 1.5 crore • About one-third of prospective buyers consider affordability & pricing as major concerns, followed by apprehensions related to job security & income visibility • 62% of surveyed respondents prefer 2 and 3 BHK apartments • Over 60% of respondents favor ready-to-move or near-completion homes GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing demand continues to demonstrate resilience, with housing sales remaining buoyant throughout 2026. Colliers' latest report, Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026: Decoding India's Evolving Buyer Preferences, indicates that while buyers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and selective, their willingness to purchase remains largely intact, supported by long-term homeownership aspirations and confidence in the residential market. The upcoming festive season holds immense potential to add further momentum to housing sales across major residential markets of the country.

The report draws insights from around 1,800 respondents across 30+ established and emerging residential markets of the country, highlighting evolving homebuying preferences and factors shaping property purchase decisions. Most importantly, nearly half of the surveyed respondents are willing to purchase a residential property within the next 2 years.

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Amid ongoing regional conflicts, commodity price volatility, supply chain disruptions, trade realignments and fluctuating interest rates, global economic growth forecasts remain moderate. This continues to influence investment and consumption decisions across countries and economic sectors. In fact, rising construction material & labour costs, coupled with evolving lifestyle aspirations, are further prompting Indian homebuyers to adopt a more selective approach. Despite these headwinds, housing sentiment continues to hold up well, with 54% of surveyed respondents indicating that external volatilities are likely to have a relatively lower impact on Indian real estate.

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Key survey results 54% of surveyed respondents are optimistic, attributing low impact of external volatilities on Indian real estate 50% of prospective homebuyers express willingness to buy a house within 2 years 31% of respondents cite affordability and pricing as their primary concern while buying a property, followed by apprehensions related to job security & income visibility 62% of prospective homebuyers prefer 2 and 3 BHK apartment configurations 46% of respondents prefer properties priced between INR 50 lakh and 1.5 crore Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad demonstrate stronger demand for higher ticket sizes Over 60% of respondents have a clear preference for ready-to-move or near-completion homes over under-construction properties 65% of homebuyers consider attractive pricing and flexible payment plans critical in facilitating immediate purchase decisions Source: Colliers Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026 "India's residential market remains fundamentally end-user driven, but the path from purchase intent to actual conversion is becoming increasingly nuanced. Our Homebuying Sentiment Survey Report highlights that while 50% of prospective homebuyers are willing to purchase a property within the next 2 years, they are becoming more price-sensitive, risk-averse and selective in purchase decisions. In this environment, housing sales are likely to depend on three closely linked levers: price-value alignment, financing flexibility and product-market fit," says Ravi Shankar Singh, Managing Director, Residential Transaction Services, Colliers India.

Indian homebuyers remain sensitive to price points, product offerings and proximity to key economic hubs About one-third of prospective buyers cite affordability and pricing as major concerns, followed by apprehensions around job security and income visibility, indicating that purchase decisions are increasingly being shaped by both price-value alignment and broader confidence on income levels.

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In fact, affordability features as the topmost priority in buyers' purchase considerations, followed closely by unit size & layout, and social infrastructure & overall connectivity. Notably, about 75–80% of respondents emphasize unit size & layout, and social infrastructure & overall connectivity as top considerations, highlighting the growing need to focus on right-sized apartment units in localities with high livability quotient.

In terms of amenities within gated societies, security & safety systems are highly prioritized by homebuyers, followed by preference for green & open spaces and community & lifestyle-oriented zones. Interestingly, younger homebuyers under 30 years of age show a higher preference for fitness & wellness amenities, with prioritization levels nearly double the overall average.

More than half of the respondents plan to purchase a house for self-use About 51% of respondents plan to purchase a house for self-use, underscoring the continued dominance of end-user demand. Additionally, 16% of respondents intend to purchase a second or vacation home, highlighting the growing prominence of leisure and lifestyle-driven ownership. This trend points to an expanding buyer pool beyond primary homeownership, encouraging developers to refine their second-home strategies by focusing on emerging leisure destinations, wellness-focused communities, and lifestyle-centric residential offerings that cater to both investment and recreational needs.

Over 60% of homebuyers prefer ready-to-move or near-completion homes More than 60% of potential homebuyers demonstrate a clear preference for ready-to-move or near-completion properties, as compared to under-construction & newly launched projects. This preference reflects a growing emphasis on possession certainty, lower execution risk and project completion timelines. Interestingly, demographic analysis shows that around half of young homebuyers under 30 years of age are comfortable taking construction risks, driven by relatively affordable price points during early stages of construction. In comparison, only 36% of respondents above 30 years of age embrace project risk, underscoring evolving priorities across homebuyer segments.

"About 62% of potential homebuyers across major Indian markets prefer 2 & 3 BHK apartment configurations. While larger and spacious units are preferred more in cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru & Hyderabad, Mumbai continues to demonstrate strong demand for compact and right-sized units. With the festive season typically serving as a key catalyst for home purchases, housing demand is expected to remain firm over the next few quarters. However, developers will need to align product offerings more closely with evolving buyer preferences and affordability considerations to translate demand into sustained sales," says Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

Looking ahead, the residential sector is expected to remain supported by healthy end-user demand and rising lifestyle aspirations. As affordability concerns persist and buyers place greater emphasis on connectivity, livability, product quality and possession certainty, developers will need to adopt a more calibrated approach to product positioning. Moving forward, infrastructure and connectivity, along with premiumization, are likely to remain key considerations, shaping demand trends and emerging opportunities across major housing markets. Developers that successfully balance affordability with quality, while responding to the growing demand for well-connected and lifestyle-oriented communities, are likely to be best positioned to capitalize on the next phase of housing market growth.

Media Contact: Sukanya Dasgupta National Director & Head, Marketing & Communications| India sukanya.dasgupta@colliers.com +91 9811867682 About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership – driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $6 billion in annual revenues, 28,000 professionals, and $110 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide.

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