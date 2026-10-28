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Home / Business / COLORFUL India Successfully Concludes Pan-India Channel Partners Meet in Goa

COLORFUL India Successfully Concludes Pan-India Channel Partners Meet in Goa

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ANI
Updated At : 12:02 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: COLORFUL India successfully hosted its Channel Partners Meet in Goa on 22nd October 2026. The meet brought together channel partners from 14 cities across the country, company leadership and representatives from its technology and distribution ecosystem. It was a platform for the brand to engage directly with the partners who carry its products to customers in diverse regional markets.

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Partners travelled to Goa from Delhi, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Secunderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Cochin and Chennai, spanning the north, west, central, east and south of India. The mix of regions, business environments and customer segments made for open exchange. Participants discussed market opportunities, shared perspectives from their regions and explored ways to work together as India’s PC hardware market continues to evolve. The meet reflected COLORFUL’s focus on building long-term relationships and strengthening its pan-India channel ecosystem.

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The gathering also included leadership interactions on COLORFUL’s business direction in India. Chris Liu, Senior Vice President (SVP) Colorful Co. Ltd., and Sujay Pais, Country Head (India), joined the meet and engaged with partners. Representatives from NVIDIA and RP Tech also took part, underlining the role the wider technology and distribution ecosystem plays in supporting channel partners and customers.

Commenting on the meet, Sujay Pais, Country Head (India), COLORFUL, said: “Our channel partners are central to how COLORFUL reaches customers across India, and it was a pleasure to bring them together in one place. Seeing partners from 14 cities come together in Goa reflects the reach of our network and the shared ambition to grow together. We are grateful for their commitment, and we will keep investing in these relationships as we strengthen our presence in India.”

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As part of the event, COLORFUL recognised selected partners as COLORFUL Preferred Partners, acknowledging their contribution to the brand’s channel ecosystem. The recognition reflects the importance of channel partners in expanding COLORFUL’s reach and building stronger connections with customers across India’s PC hardware market.

The day concluded with a gala dinner, which gave partners and stakeholders an informal setting to connect, celebrate their relationships and continue the conversations begun during the meet. The evening reinforced the importance of collaboration across COLORFUL’s pan-India channel network.

The Channel Partners Meet underlines COLORFUL’s commitment to India, where the brand continues to build relationships with partners across regions and support the growth of its broader business ecosystem.

About COLORFUL

Colorful Group (CFG), is a manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, all-in-one PC, memory & SSDs, industrial servers, computer cases, power supplies, Hi-Fi players, industrial integration solutions and services, with over 24 years of experience delivering quality products, garnering a brilliant reputation amongst its customers. CFG is an internationally renowned brand garnering recognition and awards. For more information, visit https://www.colorfulgroup.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ColorfulTechIndia/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colorfultechindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFCrgPOCH14pVVMMH2Nw-bA

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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