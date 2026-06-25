Colt DCS Reports 27% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Growth in India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a global provider of AI-ready, hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, today announced the publication of its fourth annual Sustainability Report, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth in India and its operations globally.

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- Delivered 27% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1, 2 (market-based) and 3 compared to the 2019 base year

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- Achieved 100% renewable electricity in Scope 2 and 90% renewable share of total energy consumption (Scopes 1, 2 and 3)

- Advanced Global Reference Design (GRD), embedding lower-carbon materials, energy-efficient systems, and near-zero wastewater cooling into new developments, including those supporting India's digital infrastructure needs.

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The report outlines the company's global sustainability performance over 2025 and includes data across its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) material topics, identified and prioritised through a Double Materiality Assessment conducted in 2024.

It reveals that Colt DCS has delivered a 27% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1, 2 (market-based) and 3 compared to the 2019 base year.

Last year, the data centre provider also sourced 100% renewable electricity in Scope 2, through renewable energy certificates, with a 90% renewable share of total energy consumption (Scopes 1, 2 and 3).

This reduction reflects the company's continued commitment to decarbonising the design, development, and operation of its data centres, including those supporting growing digital and AI-driven demand across India's key markets of Mumbai and Chennai.

Building on this approach, Colt DCS advanced its Global Reference Design (GRD) in 2025, further developing a repeatable, standardised blueprint that is flexible enough to adapt to local requirements while maintaining consistency in its core principles across future developments. The GRD embeds energy-efficient systems, lower embodied carbon materials and near-zero wastewater cooling technologies into all new data centre architecture, while targeting lower annualised PUEs and waste diversion rates of 75% in construction and demolition and 90% in operations.

Addressing water use, a growing area of focus for the data centre sector in India, the GRD incorporates chilled water systems using low-GWP refrigerants with near-zero water consumption, alongside rainwater harvesting for non-potable indoor use. Closed-loop liquid cooling systems circulate coolant in a sealed loop, transferring heat without relying on evaporation.

Nikhil Parate, Head of Energy and Sustainability India at Colt DCS , said: "We are seeing strong progress in reducing global emissions while supporting the rapid growth of digital and AI-driven demand across India's key markets. Sustainability is built into how we design and operate our facilities, from the use of lower carbon materials and energy-efficient systems to advanced cooling approaches that significantly reduce water impact. By combining our global standards with local expertise, we remain committed to delivering capacity at speed while staying on track towards our 2045 net zero target."

Supporting Sustainability in India's Communities

In India, Colt DCS colleagues participate in a range of environmental activities aimed at improving local surroundings, including litter collection and tree-planting initiatives in Mumbai. These efforts contribute to creating a cleaner and greener environment while promoting awareness of sustainability and biodiversity within the workplace and surrounding communities. They also use STP water for landscaping and have an on-site organic waste composter.

About Colt DCS

We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Our global portfolio includes 15 operational data centres, with an additional 12 sites under development across 9 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net

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