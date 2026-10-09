‘Come back, let’s build India’: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu reacts to US barring IT majors from Green Card program

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Zoho Corporation Founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has urged Indian technology professionals in the United States to return home and contribute to India's growth, following the US government's decision to freeze green-card sponsorship applications at eight technology companies.

In a social media post, Vembu highlighted the contribution of Indians to America's technological development but expressed concern over the uncertainty faced by Indian professionals working in the country.

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“Indians have made a major contribution to America's technological prowess. Yet, a big part of America no longer wants us,” Vembu said.

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He also pointed to the difficulties faced by Indian professionals who have built their lives in the US and may now have to reconsider their future.

“Indians who are on a visa in the US face the painful prospect of uprooting the life you have built with hard work,” he said.

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Calling for Indian talent to help strengthen the country's technology sector, Vembu added, “Let this be the birth pains of a bold new future. Come back, let's build Indian”.

His remarks came after US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling on Thursday announced the suspension of major technology companies from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM).

The companies include Indian IT firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech, along with Cognizant, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe.

The US Labour Department attributed the suspensions to multiple active federal investigations.

The action freezes new and pending PERM-based green-card sponsorship applications at the affected companies. The programme is a step through which employers can sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency.

The move has created uncertainty for employees seeking permanent residency in the US and companies planning their long-term staffing.

US Vice President also criticised the H-1B visa programme, saying it was intended to bring the best foreign workers into the country for positions that could not be filled by American workers.

“Unfortunately, the program has become rife with fraud,” he said.

The green-card sponsorship freeze does not itself stop H-1B applications under the usual rules.

Vembu's appeal has brought attention to the potential opportunity for India to attract experienced technology professionals amid uncertainty over their long-term future in the US. (ANI)

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