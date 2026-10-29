“Come for the Beaches, Stay for Business”: Sunil Kumar Gupta Champions Goa as a Long-Term Investment Destination

SARC Chairman highlights Goa’s economic strength, investor-friendly governance and emerging business opportunities at the October 2026 summit

Goa must move beyond its global identity as a premier tourism destination and establish itself as a preferred hub for long-term investment, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth, said Sunil Kumar Gupta, Chairman of SARC, while outlining a vision for the state’s next phase of economic development.

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Delivering a strong message to investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders, Sunil Kumar Gupta presented a compelling proposition for Goa: “Come for the Beaches, Stay for Business.” He emphasised that the state’s economic potential, quality of life, social development and evolving investment facilitation mechanisms could help attract businesses and create new avenues for sustainable growth.

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According to Sunil Kumar Gupta, Goa has the opportunity to build a more diversified economy by combining its established tourism strengths with emerging sectors, startup activity and new investment opportunities.

Goa’s Economic Strength Offers a Strong Investment Proposition

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Highlighting Goa’s economic fundamentals, Gupta referred to the state’s reported real economic growth of approximately 12% in 2024–25, along with its high per-capita income. He also pointed to Goa’s literacy levels, performance in the SDG India Index and low multidimensional poverty as important indicators of its broader development achievements.

He noted that a strong social development profile, combined with quality infrastructure and an attractive living environment, can make Goa an appealing destination for investors, skilled professionals and entrepreneurs.

However, he stressed that the next stage of development must focus on translating these advantages into long-term business opportunities, employment generation and stronger local enterprise.

Ease of Doing Business Key to Building Investor Confidence

Emphasising the importance of investor confidence, Sunil Kumar Gupta identified speed, transparency and trust as essential pillars of an effective investment ecosystem.

He highlighted the role of the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (Goa-IPFB) in helping businesses navigate investment-related processes. He also underscored the importance of single-window clearance mechanisms, coordinated departmental decisions and predictable regulatory procedures in improving the ease of doing business.

Digital governance, he observed, can further strengthen the investor experience by making government services more accessible and reducing procedural complexities. Initiatives such as the Goa Online portal and its linkage with the National Single Window System were cited as steps towards a more integrated system of public service delivery.

“Investors should be able to concentrate on building and expanding their businesses rather than spending excessive time navigating administrative procedures,” was the central message of his address.

Gupta emphasised that transparent processes, timely decisions and clear accountability are critical to creating an environment in which businesses can establish themselves, grow and make long-term commitments.

Investor Handbook to Bridge the Information Gap

Knowledge-led investment promotion also featured prominently in the discussions. The Invest in Goa: Handbook for Investors and Startups 2026 was presented at the summit as a practical resource for those exploring business opportunities in the state.

Sunil Kumar Gupta, identified as a co-author alongside Sanchalji, highlighted the importance of bringing essential investment information together in an accessible format. The handbook aims to help investors and startups better understand Goa’s business environment, investment opportunities and facilitation mechanisms.

The fourth edition of Making India was also referenced as a resource covering India's investment policies, economic direction and business environment.

These publications underline the importance of reliable information in connecting policy initiatives with commercial opportunities and enabling investors to make informed decisions.

Goa 2037: A Roadmap Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Connecting Goa’s development ambitions with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Sunil Kumar Gupta highlighted the importance of the Goa 2037 vision in shaping the state’s long-term economic trajectory.

He called for a broader development approach that extends beyond tourism and places greater emphasis on entrepreneurship, skill development, sustainability and emerging business sectors.

According to Gupta, stronger collaboration among government institutions, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and professional organisations will be essential to translating development priorities into tangible outcomes.

Such partnerships can support new projects, create employment opportunities, strengthen local businesses and contribute to a more diversified and resilient economy.

SARC Advocates a Broader Vision for Goa’s Economic Future

The message emerging from Sunil Kumar Gupta’s address was that Goa’s future as an investment destination will depend on its ability to combine its existing strengths with effective governance, accessible investment information and opportunities across emerging sectors.

For SARC, the focus is on encouraging a wider conversation about Goa’s economic potential and the importance of sustained engagement between investors, policymakers and the business community.

Sunil Kumar Gupta called upon investors and business leaders to look at Goa not simply as a place to visit, but as a place to establish enterprises, expand operations and build lasting business partnerships.

The vision is clear: Goa’s next economic chapter must be about more than attracting investors. It must be about giving them the confidence and conditions to stay, grow and contribute to the state’s long-term prosperity.

By strengthening investor confidence, encouraging entrepreneurship and aligning business growth with sustainable development, Goa can further build its reputation as both a globally recognised destination and a promising place to do business.

Tag : @SARCGlobal, @GuptaSunilK

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