Commemorating Changemakers: Yashraj Bharati Samman 2025 Concludes with Purpose and Pride in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: The Yashraj Bharati Samman 2025 pays tribute to extraordinary individuals who have devoted themselves to the service of others, working tirelessly at the grassroots level. The laureates were selected through a rigorous process involving both quantitative and qualitative assessments, culminating in the final recommendations of an esteemed Grand Jury.

The Yashraj Bharati Samman 2025 Gratitude Ceremony, held on the evening of 20th April, 2025, at the esteemed Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, concluded on a note of heartfelt appreciation and inspiration.

The event was graced by C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, as Chief Guest. He was joined by Dilip Walse Patil, Former Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, as Guests of Honour. Together, they felicitated individuals and institutions whose impactful contributions continue to inspire meaningful change across the country.

The ceremony commenced with a soulful Ganesh Vandana performed by renowned Kathak artist Sharvari Jamenis and her dance troupe, whose devotional rendition created a serene and reverent atmosphere. The event was eloquently anchored by Ms. Shweta Shelgaonkar, who seamlessly guided the audience through the evening. The cultural segment continued with a mesmerizing Kathak performance titled Taal Chautaal by Sharvari Jamenis and her troupe--a powerful homage to Indian classical rhythm and artistry.

The evening came together in a moment of profound significance with the announcement of the Yashraj Bharati Samman 2025 laureates--remarkable individuals celebrated for their unwavering dedication to the greater good. The following were the laureates of this distinguished honor:

* Innovation in Healthcare: Jan Swasthya Sahyog was honoured for its extraordinary contribution to healthcare innovation in underserved communities. Founded in 2001 by a group of young doctors from AIIMS Delhi, JSS began its journey in the forest-fringed villages of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh--where modern healthcare was once a distant dream. What started humbly in an abandoned irrigation colony has evolved into a model of community-driven, equitable healthcare. From empowering village women as frontline health workers to pioneering locally suited technologies like solar-powered infant warmers and sickle cell diagnostic kits, JSS has redefined what accessible healthcare can look like. Through relentless commitment, innovation, and empathy, the organisation has halved infant mortality, transformed public health practices, and uplifted countless lives--proving that true healing begins not only with medicine but with justice, dignity, and trust.

* Transforming People's Lives: Pratham was honoured for its pioneering contributions to improving foundational learning outcomes in disadvantaged communities across India. Founded in 1995 amidst the vibrant yet educationally excluded neighborhoods of Mumbai, Pratham has since sparked an education revolution that reaches millions of children. Through its innovative "Teaching at the Right Level" approach and community-driven programs like Hamara Gaon, Pratham has redefined what inclusive, joyful, and effective education can look like--placing children, parents, and local changemakers at the heart of learning.

* Ethical Governance: ServicePlus--developed by the National Informatics Centre--was honoured for its groundbreaking role in advancing ethical, citizen-centric governance across India. Conceived in 2012, the platform emerged as a quiet yet powerful response to the frustrations of millions navigating public systems. What began as a visionary idea within the e-Panchayat mission soon grew into a national backbone for digital service delivery. From urban metros to rural regions, ServicePlus has redefined how citizens engage with government--making access not just efficient, but dignified. With over 3,600 services enabled by 2025, and stories of transformation echoing from Odisha's village kiosks to Haryana's digital portals, ServicePlus stands as a model of how inclusive technology, guided by ethical intent, can profoundly humanize governance.

The Yashraj Bharati Samman 2025 Gratitude Ceremony concluded with renewed energy and inspiration, reaffirming a collective commitment to compassion, community, and meaningful progress.

