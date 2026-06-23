Commerce Minister Goyal and US Trade Representative Greer discuss securing fair, reciprocal trade deal beneficial to both nations

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met in New Delhi on Tuesday to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement, which was originally launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

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The official account of the U.S. Embassy in India stated that it remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations.

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According to the official account on X, the high-level meeting at Vanijya Bhawan focused on moving forward with both the interim deal and a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement. Ambassador Greer was accompanied by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and a senior American trade delegation for the high-stakes discussions.

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"@USTradeRep Jamieson Greer and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry @PiyushGoyal met in New Delhi today to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The United States remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations," it said.

Earlier, Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the visiting American officials to the Department of Commerce, expressing optimism about the future of the trade relationship.

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He also welcomed the presence of the US Ambassdor to India, Sergio Gor and the adjoining US delegation for being a part of the ongoing discussions.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Warm welcome to @USTradeRep Amb Jamieson Greer, @USAmbIndia Amb Sergio Gor and their delegation to @DoC_GoI. Looking forward to productive discussions on the bilateral trade agreement between India and US."

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday highlighted his meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer and said that the ongoing discussions will pave the path towards finalisation of the trade deal between the US and India.

In a post on X, he said, "Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India."

In another post on X, Gor welcomed the visit of US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer to India and said that the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement will " unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership."

He said, "Welcome to India, @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer! Great to have you here as we drive forward our ambitious trade agenda. We are moving decisively toward finalizing a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership."

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday reached Vanijay Bhavan in the National Capital to meet with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday to discuss an interim deal and the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The US Trade Representative was accompanied by the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and a US trade delegation.

Gor expressed optimism ahead of the US President Donald Trump's representative Greer's two-day India visit. (ANI)

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