Tokyo [Japan], August 26 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday hailed India's young population as "job creators", "innovators" and "thinkers", while pitching deeper India-Japan cooperation across financial services, banking, investment and industry during his ongoing Japan visit.

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Addressing a roundtable with startups in Tokyo, Goyal said India has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. He noted that in the 10 years since the launch of Startup India, the number of startups in the country has risen sharply from around 400-500 to nearly 2.5 lakh, reflecting a significant shift in the entrepreneurial mindset.

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"A young man or woman in India today is not just a job seeker. They are job creators. They are innovators. They are thinkers. They come up with new ideas. They're ready to fail. They're willing to make failure a stepping stone to success," he said adding the young population of India is willing to take risks,

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Noting, India has several hundred sunicons, Goyal said, "All these young men and truly make India proud, not only of their achievements, but also of their ability to think differently."

Goyal is on the third day of his Japan visit, during which he has held meetings with senior executives from banking and finance giants to deepen India-Japan cooperation across financial services, banking, investment, trade, mobility and industrial sectors.

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The Minister met Minoru Kimura, Managing Executive Officer and Head of Global Business at Nippon Life Insurance. "As India's expanding insurance market presents significant potential for greater collaboration, we discussed opportunities to deepen India-Japan cooperation in the insurance & financial services sectors," he noted in his social media post.

Goyal held talks with Yasushi Itagaki, Deputy Chairman at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), along with other senior officials to explore opportunities across banking, commercial finance and investment.

In another post he noted, "Met with Mr. Yoshihiro Hyakutome, Deputy President Executive Officer at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Group. Exchanged views on new opportunities to deepen India-Japan financial ties. We also discussed how both countries have great potential to further strengthen investments and cooperation in the banking sector."

The Minister also met Toshimitsu Imai, President & CEO of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

"Discussed how Toyota Tsusho can further deepen its engagement across trade, mobility and industrial sectors, leveraging India's cost competitiveness and strengthening India's role as a global export hub, especially for emerging markets," he said.

Apart from this, he also held a meeting with Tadashi Maeda, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Managing Director, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), where he discussed opportunities to deepen the India-Japan economic partnership through financial and investment cooperation. (ANI)

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