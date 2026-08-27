Osaka [Japan], August 27 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with senior executives of leading Japanese companies in Osaka, seeking to deepen India-Japan cooperation and attract investment across semiconductors, electronics, aluminium, paints and coatings, and sports manufacturing.

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The Minister shared the development in a series of tweets. Goyal met with a delegation led by Katsumi Azuma, President and CEO of ROHM Co. Ltd., and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in semiconductors and electronic components manufacturing.

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"India's expanding electronics ecosystem offers significant scope for greater collaboration and investment," the Minister said.

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The Commerce Minister also met Takaaki Yamamoto, Chairman of Daiki Aluminium, to discuss the company's engagement in India and opportunities to expand cooperation in aluminium manufacturing and allied industries.

The discussions focused on leveraging India's growing manufacturing base and rising domestic demand, as the country continues to position itself as a major manufacturing and supply-chain hub.

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"Discussed the company's engagement in India and opportunities to deepen collaboration in aluminium manufacturing and allied industries by leveraging India's growing manufacturing ecosystem and rising demand," he said.

Goyal separately met Yuichiro Wakatsuki, Director, Representative Executive Officer and Co-President of Nippon Paint Holdings.

"We discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Japan cooperation in the paints and coatings industry," he said adding, "India's expanding manufacturing and infrastructure landscape offers strong potential for greater investment and partnership."

The minister also met Akito Mizuno, Representative Director and President of Mizuno Corporation, with discussions centred on investment and collaboration in sports gear, sportswear and footwear.

"Discussed opportunities for investment and greater collaboration in India across sports gear, sportswear and footwear segments, with a focus on driving innovation & enhancing the global competitiveness of India's sports industry," he said.

Today marks the fourth day of the Minister's Japan visit, underscoring the strong momentum behind the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, as both countries seek to further deepen trade and investment ties.

According to government data, bilateral trade between India and Japan stood at USD 27.47 billion in FY 2025-26. During the period, India's imports from Japan stood at USD 21.43 billion, while exports to Japan were valued at USD 6.04 billion. (ANI)

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