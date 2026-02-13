DT
PT
Commerce Secretary meets WTO Director-General to discuss MC14 priorities

Commerce Secretary meets WTO Director-General to discuss MC14 priorities

ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Geneva [Switzerland], February 13 (ANI): Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Geneva to discuss priorities for the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14).

The meeting focused on the preparations and the substance needed to ensure the ministerial outcome. The discussion provided a platform to review the framework for the upcoming global trade body meeting.

Permanent Mission of India at the World Trade Organization, Geneva posted on X, "CS Shri @RajeshAgrawal94 met Dr. @NOIweala, DG @WTO at Geneva. Discussed key priorities for making #MC14 a positive, balanced and inclusive Ministerial. Highlighted India's continued commitment towards constructive engagement with #WTO Members for strengthening rules based MTS."

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also shared details of the interaction on X. She noted that the meeting was a "thoughtful and productive discussion."

She said, "Happy to receive India's Commerce Secretary, HE Rajesh Agrawal, and his delegation, including Additional Secretary Amitabh Kumar and HE Amb Senthil Pandian. Many thanks for a thoughtful and productive discussion around the substance, process, and preparation of MC14. Look forward to continued engagement as we work through the thorny issues."

In a separate session in Geneva, the Commerce Secretary also met with Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of various developing countries and addressed "key issues in the context of MC14 of the WTO."

The discussions during this session focused on the need to strengthen the multilateral trading system to benefit member states. The meetings emphasised the importance of ensuring that the interests of the developing world were represented in the upcoming conference.

India at WTO, Geneva said on X, "Commerce Secretary @RajeshAgrawal94 today met with Permanent Representatives (PRs) & Ambassadors of various developing countries at Geneva and discussed key issues in the context of MC14 of the #WTO highlighting the need to strengthen rule based MTS." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

