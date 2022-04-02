Commercial LPG dearer by Rs250, ATF prices too go up

New Delhi, April 1
Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2% — the seventh straight increase this year — to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2%, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl (Rs 112.92 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
Meanwhile, rates of LPG used by commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, was increased by Rs 249.50 to Rs 2,253 per 19-kg cylinder. However, prices of cooking LPG used in household kitchens were not changed. Rates of such gas were hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 949.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 22.
Likewise, there was no change in the price of petrol and diesel on Friday. Prior to the second pause in 11 days, auto fuel rates had gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre.
While jet fuel prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month, LPG rates change once a month. Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily based on equivalent rates in the international market. The increase in ATF price comes on back of the steepest-ever 18.3% hike effected on March 16. —
