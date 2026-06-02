icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Commercial LPG hiked by Rs 42; ATF for International carriers cut 27%

Commercial LPG hiked by Rs 42; ATF for International carriers cut 27%

The reduction has brought down the cost of jet fuel for international carriers by over $400 per kl to nearly $1,100 per kl

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:19 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The rate for domestic carriers was left unchanged for the second consecutive month. File
Advertisement

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday reduced the rate of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international airlines by 27 per cent, providing considerable relief to foreign carriers as global fuel benchmarks eased.

Advertisement

However, the rate for domestic carriers was left unchanged for the second consecutive month.

Advertisement

According to industry sources, the reduction has brought down the cost of jet fuel for international carriers by over $400 per kl to nearly $1,100 per kl.

Advertisement

On May 1, the rate for these airlines was raised by $76.55, or 5.33 per cent, to $1,511.86 per kl after more than being doubled to $1,435.31 in April due to a spike in the global energy prices.

Domestic carriers will, however, continue to pay Rs 104,927.18 per kl for the ATF.

Advertisement

State-owned fuel retailers had maintained the prices in May despite an increase in the international rates, absorbing the extra cost to avoid passing it on to customers. Now, when the international cost has reduced, they have passed on the reduction to foreign airlines, while continuing to face losses on domestic supplies.

Congress revives ‘inflation man’ jibe

The Congress on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fresh hike in commercial LPG cylinder rates, reviving its “inflation man” jibe and accusing the Centre of burdening businesses and consumers with repeated price increases. In a post on X, the Congress claimed that commercial LPG cylinder prices had increased by nearly Rs 1,572 in the past five months.

Meanwhile, the commercial LPG rate hit a record high after the OMCs increased the cost by Rs 42 per 19-kg cylinder. In Delhi, the cylinder used by hotels, dining places and other businesses will now cost Rs 3,113.50 instead of Rs 3,071.50. The latest hike comes after a steep increase of Rs 993 on May 1. Additionally, the cost of 5-kg free-trade LPG cylinders has been raised by Rs 11 to Rs 821.50 per cylinder.

Household consumers have been spared any increase, with the price of the 14.2-kg housing LPG cylinder remaining unchanged at Rs 913 since the rate was raised by Rs 60 per cylinder in early March.

The changes are part of the monthly price review by the state-owned oil marketing firms. The prices differ from state to state, depending on the prevalence of local taxes such as VAT.

The prolonged conflict in West Asia has led to a shortage of jet fuel, which is causing difficulties for the airlines all around the world. As the battle moves into its fourth month, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international oil supplies, is still closed, substantially straining fuel supply networks and availability.

According to a formal agreement with the airlines, jet fuel prices in India have been in line with benchmark international prices since they were deregulated more than 20 years ago.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts