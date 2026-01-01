DT
PT
Home / Business / Commercial LPG rate up Rs 111 per cylinder; ATF price cut by 7%

Commercial LPG rate up Rs 111 per cylinder; ATF price cut by 7%

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:42 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
Price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, was reduced by 7.3 per cent on Thursday, while commercial LPG rate was raised by Rs 111 per cylinder, as state-owned oil marketing companies implemented their monthly price revisions aligned with global fuel benchmarks.

ATF price in Delhi was cut by Rs 7,353.75 per kilolitre, or 7.3 per cent, to Rs 92,323.02 per kl, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

Commercial LPG rates were hiked by Rs 111 per 19-kg cylinder in line with global benchmarks.

Commenting on the increase in price of commercial LPG cylinders, a statement issued by the Oil Ministry said the price of commercial LPG cylinders is market-determined and linked to international benchmarks.

"Accordingly, revisions in commercial LPG prices reflect movements in global LPG prices and associated costs. The prices of domestic LPG remain unchanged," it added.

India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, and domestic LPG prices are, therefore, linked to international prices, with Saudi CP serving as the international benchmark.

While the average Saudi CP rose by about 21 per cent from USD 385 per tonne in July 2023 to USD 466 per tonne in November 2025, the price of domestic LPG was reduced by about 22 per cent during the same period, from Rs 1,103 in August 2023 to Rs 853 in November 2025," the statement said.

It went on to state that to protect domestic consumers, the effective price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which costs around Rs 950, is available at Rs 853 for non-PMUY domestic consumers in Delhi and Rs 553 for PMUY beneficiaries.

