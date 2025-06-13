Committed to full cooperation in plane crash investigations, we will be fully transparent: Air India CEO Wilson

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Friday said they are devastated by the plane crash in Ahmedabad and said the company is committed to providing "full and unstinting assistance" in these difficult times.

Campbell Wilson said he also met key stakeholders in the government and assured them that Air India is committed to full cooperation with those working on the ground and to the investigations.

"We know that the investigations will take time, but we will be fully transparent and will support the process for as long as it takes. Air India will continue to do everything we can to care for those affected by this tragedy and to uphold the trust placed in us," the CEO said in a video message post on the airline's X handle.

Air India's London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad on Thursday killing 241 people on board. There were 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Wilson said they are also deeply concerned for the well-being of the students of the medical hostel involved in the accident.

"Air India is committed to providing full and unstinting assistance in these difficult times," he said.

Wilson said he visited the crash site this morning and was deeply moved by the scenes.

"All of us at Air India are devastated by this loss and grieve for those affected, their families and their loved ones. Air India's advanced team of nearly 100 caregivers and 40 engineers has now arrived in Ahmedabad. The technical team is now helping at the site and the caregivers are providing support to families. Many more caregivers are travelling to Ahmedabad to provide further support," he said. .

"We have set up Friends and Relatives Assistance Centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and London Gatwick airports for the next of kin of air passengers and crew members. These Centres are facilitating their travel to Ahmedabad and providing them full support. The Tata Group, our parent company, has announced that they will provide Rs 1 Crore or approximately 85,000 British Pounds to the families of each person who lost their life and will cover the medical expenses of those injured," he added.

The Tata Group took over Air India in January 2022.

Tata Group on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of those who lost their lives in the crash.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met the survivor and other injured people.

"We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy," he added.

According to airline authorities, the passengers on board included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Airplanes also released a statement on X, saying, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."

The Air India plane was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

"Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," an official said.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday confirmed the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Friday wrote an emotional letter to employees, expressing grief and solidarity.

Calling June 12 "one of the darkest days in the Tata Group's history," Chandrasekaran said, "Words are no consolation right now, but my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the people who died and were injured in the crash. We are here for them."

"I want to say, like you, we want to understand what happened. We don't know right now, but we will. There is plenty of speculation all around us. Some of it may be right, some of it may be wrong. I want to urge patience," he wrote.

