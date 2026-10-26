Common Financial Habits That Help Investors Manage Loan Repayments

New Delhi [India], October 23: Investors who repay loans smoothly usually do a few things well: they know where the repayment money will come from, borrow less than their limit, pay on dates that match their income and keep cash aside for bad months. These habits matter even more when you back your loan with your own investments.

Say you have taken a loan against your mutual funds to pay a hospital bill or your child's college fees. The money came quickly, and your units were not sold. Now the real work begins: paying it back without stress, without extra interest and without putting your portfolio at risk. The habits below help you do exactly that.

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Know Where The Repayment Money Will Come From

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Before you borrow, be clear about which money will pay the loan back. It could be your monthly salary, an annual bonus, an FD that matures soon or payments due from clients. Write it down along with the rough date you expect it. If you cannot point to a clear source, you may be borrowing more than you can comfortably repay. This one step also helps you decide the right loan amount and how long you will need it.

What this means for you: A loan with a known repayment source is a short-term tool. One without it can quietly become a long-term debt.

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Borrow Less Than Your Full Limit

When your investments are the security, a little extra room can help protect you from market swings.

Lenders usually allow you to borrow around 50% of the value of equity funds and more against debt funds.

It’s tempting to take the full amount, but if markets fall, your limit shrinks while your dues stay the same. Using only part of your limit gives your portfolio space to move without trouble.

What this means for you: Borrowing less today lowers your interest and reduces the chance of a margin call later.

Match Payment Dates To Your Income

A repayment is easy to make when the money has just come into your account. Many investors take a loan against mutual funds as an overdraft, where there is no fixed EMI. That flexibility helps, but it also makes it easy to delay. Set yourself a fixed amount to repay a few days after your salary arrives and use an auto-debit so it happens without reminders.

What this means for you: A fixed habit keeps a flexible loan from dragging on longer than planned.

Keep A Separate Emergency Fund

Your emergency money should never be the same money you have pledged. Pledged units cannot be sold until the loan is cleared. So if your income stops for a while or a new expense comes up, you need cash that is free to use.

Three to six months of expenses, including loan repayments, kept in a savings account or liquid fund, is a sensible target. Build it slowly; small monthly amounts add up.

What this means for you: A free cash buffer means one difficult month does not turn into missed payments or a fresh loan.

Decide What To Do with Your SIPs

Investors often wonder whether to keep their SIPs running while repaying a loan. If your repayments fit easily into your budget, continue your SIPs. Stopping them breaks the habit of saving, which is hard to restart.

If money is tight, pause or reduce SIPs for a few months instead of redeeming existing units. Restart them once the loan is cleared.

What this means for you: A short pause in new investing is far less costly than selling what you have already built.

Check Your Portfolio When Markets Fall

A loan against investments needs a little more attention than a normal loan. When markets drop sharply, open your loan account and check how close you are to the lender's limit. If you are near it, repay a small amount or pledge a few more units before the lender asks. Acting early is calmer and cheaper than reacting to a margin call with a short deadline.

What this means for you: A five-minute check during volatile weeks can save you from a forced sale of your units.

Put Windfalls Towards The Loan

One-time money is the fastest way to bring your balance down. These sums often get spent without much thought:

● Annual bonuses

● Income tax refunds

● Maturity money from FDs or RDs

● Payments from a side business or freelance work

Using even part of them to repay the loan reduces the amount on which interest is charged. Overdraft-style loans usually have no prepayment charges, but check your loan terms first.

What this means for you: Every part payment shortens the loan and frees your pledged units sooner.

Final Thoughts

Repaying a loan well is less about how much you earn and more about the habits you follow. Know your repayment source, borrow with room to spare, pay on fixed dates, keep emergency cash separate and watch your portfolio when markets move. Follow these steps, and your loan stays a short-term help rather than a long-term burden.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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