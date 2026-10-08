Common Mistakes to Avoid When Using a Crypto Exchange

AB Digital Media

New Delhi [India], October 8: When prices spike, everything feels urgent. You see a coin jump and want in immediately. That rush is usually how people lose money.

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Trading on a crypto exchange isn't just picking a coin and hitting buy. You need to watch fees, security, order types, and normal price swings. Here are the mistakes worth avoiding.

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1. Only Looking at the Advertised Fee

Many people choose an exchange based on headline rates alone. But your real cost includes spreads, withdrawal fees, and network costs too.

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Before trading, check:

- Maker and taker fee schedules

- Deposit and withdrawal costs

- Blockchain gas or network fees

- The gap between buy and sell prices

- Funding rates, if trading derivatives

Try this: run a mock trade of ₹5,000 or ₹10,000. Seeing the actual cost in rupees makes things clearer fast.

2. Using Lazy or Recycled Passwords

A weak password puts your account at risk. Reusing one from another site is worse, if that site gets hacked, your exchange account follows.

Set a long, unique password just for trading. Turn on two-factor authentication right away. Secure your linked email too. Enable login and withdrawal alerts if the platform offers them.

One more thing: never share your codes. No real support agent asks for your password or OTP.

3. Placing Orders Without Double-Checking

Rushing through the order screen leads to bad prices, more often than people expect.

A market order fills instantly at the going rate. But in a fast-moving market, that rate can shift within seconds. A limit order locks in your price, though it may never fill if the market moves past it.

Check the trading pair, amount, price, and order type. Every single time, before confirming.

4. Giving In to Market Hype

Crypto prices move fast and hard. Buying because something's trending usually ends badly.

Skip the hype from social posts or influencer calls. Do your own research first. Understand what the token actually does. Decide your risk limit before you buy, not after.

And never trade money you need elsewhere. Rent, bills, EMIs, and savings should stay untouched.

5. Playing with Leverage Before You're Ready

Leverage lets you trade bigger than your balance allows. Gains look tempting, but losses grow just as fast.

Even a small move against you can wipe out your margin. New traders should avoid leverage entirely, until they understand liquidation and funding fees properly.

Risk tools reduce mistakes. They don't guarantee profits, ever.

6. Ignoring the Exchange's Built-In Tools

Most platforms offer tools built for safer trading. Skipping them makes fast markets harder to manage.

Use what's available:

- Price alerts for tracking coins

- Stop-loss and take-profit orders

- Limit orders for precise entries

- Watchlists to track market moves

- Transaction logs and portfolio tracking

- Address whitelisting for safer withdrawals

Know how these actually work though. A stop-loss becomes a market order once triggered, so slippage can still hit you in a fast market.

7. Messing Up Wallet Addresses

Crypto transactions can't be reversed. Send to the wrong address or wrong network, and that money is gone for good.

Always verify the address, the network, and any memo or tag required. Sending to a new address? Send a small test amount first.

8. Slipping Up on Tax and Transaction Records

Indian users need clean records for every trade, fee, and TDS deduction. Sorting this out at tax time is a nightmare.

Download your statements regularly. Keep offline backups too. Not sure how a trade is taxed? Talk to a tax consultant who actually knows crypto.

The Bottom Line

Using a crypto exchange gets safer with good habits. Check your fees. Secure your account properly. Understand your order before confirming it.

Tools help, but they don't remove risk entirely. Staying careful and informed is still your best defence.

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